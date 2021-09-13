Viola Launches Harrington Institute For Cannabis Education Powered By Cleveland School Of Cannabis

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viola , the premium Black-owned cannabis brand rooted in equity, announced the launch of the Harrington Institute, a school for cannabis education created in partnership with Cleveland School of Cannabis, which is currently on pace to be the first cannabis focused school accredited by the Middle States Association.

Aligning with Viola and its commitment to excellence, the mission of the Harrington Institute is to provide equitable access to the cannabis industry by providing high quality education to its community. With cultivation in Colorado, Michigan, and Oregon along with long-standing partnerships across the greater U.S. and Canada, Harrington Institute provides unique access to a vast network of industry professionals, cutting-edge information, and community investment.

"Harrington Institute is something that's very important for me and something that's needed," said Al Harrington, CEO of Viola Brands. "I feel like right now the cannabis industry isn't seeing all of the talent available, so we wanted to create a platform and program that educates on all verticals within the industry. It's really important to us to provide access for young entrepreneurs and people from our community looking to get into the space."

Harrington Institute will offer the Viola Build Scholarship to students of color who have been affected by the War on Drugs up to $3000 toward tuition. While classes are available to take individually, scholarships will be prioritized to students taking the full 6-course program. To create more access to education, Harrington Institute will also provide student loans that will protect the students from predatory situations. The first classes will begin on November 8, 2021. Interested donors are invited to invest in this life-changing opportunity to meet the growing demand for cannabis industry professionals.

"Access to education is paramount to advancing our communities that have been overlooked, left behind and marginalized. We're providing in-depth education so that our folks have the ability to get in the game and I'm extremely excited for what's to come," said Tyrone Russell, President of Cleveland School of Cannabis.

To apply or find more information visit harringtoninstitute.com.

About Viola:

Viola is the leading Black-owned producer and licensed wholesaler of premium cannabis products rooted in purpose. Founded in 2011, NBA veteran Al Harrington was inspired to launch the brand by his grandmother, Viola, who suffers from glaucoma and diabetes and found solace in cannabis remedies. The brand integrates the latest cutting-edge technology with its own proprietary processes designed for every stage of cultivation, extraction and production. Viola is known for its wide variety of product offerings, from high-quality flower to premier butane extracts. From regulation to representation and reform, Viola's mission is to create opportunities for communities of color in the cannabis industry.

About Cleveland School Of Cannabis:

The Cleveland School of Cannabis is the only State Approved Career School for Cannabis education east of Colorado. CSC has now become a candidate for national accreditation with Middle States Association. CSC has industry leading affiliates in all major sectors of the cannabis industry. We work diligently to offer top notch cannabis education. Employers can be confident that when they hire CSC alumni, that they are getting individuals who are well equipped to represent their company with dignity. CSC is setting new standards to bring a level of prestige and professionalism that the cannabis industry has yet to see. The mission of the Cleveland School of Cannabis is to foster adult learning through high-quality, residential, and online education that integrates personal development along with career-oriented skills and knowledge related to cannabis, science, and business, to prepare graduates for entry-level employment in the industry.

SOURCE Viola