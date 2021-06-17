Viola Partners With Charge It 2 The Game on a Smoke Themed Party Game

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viola, the leading and only Black-owned multinational cannabis brand rooted in building equity within the space, announced a collaboration with Charge It 2 The Game, the popular drinking game creators, to release Charge It 2 The Game - Smokeout Edition. The game features questions and cannabis related challenges to keep everybody at the party engaged and having fun.

Founded in 2020 by Brandon Harrison, Marcus Whiteside, Tavares Brown, and Tyler LaCour, with a mission to inspire and motivate through creativity and ingenuity, Charge It 2 The Game is the hottest new card game to hit the market. Initially started as a podcast with differing viewpoints from the Midwest, Dirty South, and West Coast, Charge It 2 The Game has become one of the most viral drinking games.

"We could not be more grateful to partner with VIOLA for the game that revolutionizes the playing card, and recreational cannabis industries," said Brandon Harrison, Co-founder of Charge It 2 The Game. "We recognize the importance of building with businesses that understand us, who look like us, and represent what we represent. VIOLA Brands, being the No. 1 black owned cannabis company in the country, has given us an opportunity of a lifetime to keep building and showing our communities that we are stronger together than we are apart."

About Viola:

Viola is the leading Black-owned producer and licensed wholesaler of premium cannabis products rooted in purpose. Founded in 2011, NBA veteran Al Harrington was inspired to launch the brand by his grandmother, Viola, who suffers from glaucoma and diabetes and found solace in cannabis remedies. The brand integrates the latest cutting-edge technology with its own proprietary processes designed for every stage of cultivation, extraction and production. Viola is known for its wide variety of product offerings, from high-quality flower to premier butane extracts. From regulation to representation and reform, Viola's mission is to create opportunities for communities of color in the cannabis industry.

About Charge it 2 The Game:

Charge It 2 The Game is one of the hottest party game creators to emerge on the scene in 2020, with content that encompasses hip hop culture and hilarious original content, while paying homage to classic black music and cinema. Headquartered in The Inland Empire, California, Charge It 2 The Game has independently become a leader in the drinking game industry by selling 50,000+ games within the first 4 months of operation. Charge It 2 The Game creates highly competitive products in the drinking game market while also transcending traditional party games through innovation with recreational cannabis games. In April, Charge It 2 The Game was recognized as one of the "14 Best Drunk Board Games of 2021" by Cosmopolitan. It is Charge It 2 The Game's mission to influence togetherness and enjoyable shared experiences through their games. To view all Charge It 2 The Game content and stay informed about new releases please visit charge2podcast.com.

SOURCE Viola