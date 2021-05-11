Violet Defense and Koch Bring Joint Vision to Future of UV Disinfection Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Violet Defense announced today its plans to further their partnership with Advance Concepts Studios, a Koch Industries incubator, to accelerate their shared vision for a complete spectrum of UV disinfection solutions specifically to address the problems and needs of critical front line workers.

Violet Defense scanning room

Since 2012, Violet Defense has scaled their business through product innovation and dynamic partnerships around the globe. What sets Violet Defense apart is their ambition to learn directly from the customer to inform and create solutions. When COVID-19 descended upon the world in early 2020, Violet Defenses' efforts became more complex, dynamic, and important to support the safety of everyday citizens while allowing critical frontline workers and organizations to operate more effectively and efficiently. So, they set out to learn from their key customer segments the problems and opportunities they were facing. Advance Concepts was the perfect partner for Violet Defense due to their human-centered design and rapid experimentation approach.

Advance Concepts is the global innovation organization within Koch Industries. The group aims to improve and reduce innovation cycle time and create environments that unleash entrepreneurial talent and disruptive ideas. Violet Defense leveraged Advance Concepts to help launch a new line of products—the UV Decon series—in Spring of 2020. This product line utilizes Violet Defense's pulsed Xenon UV disinfection devices to sanitize critical equipment for first responders, law enforcement, schools, universities, and sports teams across the country, including 10 Division I Universities and public schools in Kansas and Michigan.

The key insights they uncovered were so profound that Violet Defense took on the challenge to create a new product and brand strategy that would bring a world-first product, service, and technology platform to address the complete spectrum of integrated and modular UV disinfection needs.

"Partnering with Violet Defense has been an incredible experience for Advanced Concepts as we work together to bring critical innovation to market. We believe in the importance of focusing on truly impactful, transformative work, and this is ultimately helping protect the health and wellness of people across the world," said Eric Peterson, leader of growth strategies with Advance Concepts.

Violet Defense is most excited to further pursue Violet Vision, which would be a world-first suite of products, services, and technologies that are able to dynamically assess any space to provide clear analysis, recommendations, and deliver a curated solution set in order to ensure effective decontamination. The foundation for this approach is built on a modular system of hardware and a user-friendly interface to efficiently monitor & log results before, during, and after decontamination cycles.

"As a growing company, we are continually looking to establish the right strategic partnerships and make the necessary investments to help us fulfill our mission of protecting the world from germs. By deepening our relationship with Koch Industries and the Advance Concepts team, we were not only able to infuse their expertise and design-thinking into future planning for our company, but we also hope to leverage other capabilities and organizations within Koch Industries, such as Molex, a leader in interconnect components, or Georgia Pacific to take our products to the next level," said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense.

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, and coronavirus. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).

About Koch Industries

Kansas, Koch Industries, Inc. is one of the largest private companies in America, with estimated annual revenues as high as $115 billion, according to Forbes. It owns a diverse group of companies involved in refining, chemicals, and biofuels; forest and consumer products; fertilizers; polymers and fibers; process and pollution control systems; electronics, software and data analytics; minerals; glass; automotive components; ranching; commodity trading; and investments. Since 2003, Koch companies have invested nearly $133 billion in growth and improvements. For more news and information, visit www.KOCHind.com.

