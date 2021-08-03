Violet Defense Donation of Disinfection Equipment Benefits Florida Free Clinic for Uninsured Patients

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help Shepherd's Hope Clinic better provide safe and affordable healthcare services to uninsured people in its community, the disinfection technology firm Violet Defense is partnering with them to deploy its commercial UV disinfection equipment for use throughout the clinic's medical facility and administrative offices.

Violet Defense

Violet Defense has installed its patented UV technology at Shepherd's Hope Clinic in Winter Garden, Florida, to help the clinic continue to serve patients and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and other pathogens. All of the clinic's exam rooms, waiting areas, restrooms, and the children's play area will be outfitted with Violet Defense UV disinfection equipment. The clinic will also use the Flash M3 mobile UV solution to disinfect the clinic's administrative office spaces.

"Violet Defense is passionate about helping healthcare professionals in our community get access to the necessary resources to safely operate and serve people in need of affordable healthcare," said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense. "This partnership represents the unwavering commitment Violet Defense has to improve public health and create safe, germ-free spaces."

Shepherd's Hope Clinic is a community-supported medical provider that offers healthcare services to patients who do not have health insurance. The clinic in Winter Garden opened in 2020 and largely depends on donations, volunteer medical professionals, and community volunteers to staff the clinic. Violet Defense's donation of disinfecting equipment will give doctors and clinic patients more confidence to enter the facility for necessary medical care.

"This generous donation from Violet Defense will help our patients and medical professionals feel more comfortable using our facility," said Pam Gould, president & CEO of Shepherd's Hope Clinic. "The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating effect on our local community. For those who do not have access to traditional health insurance, the pandemic has produced even deeper concern and financial insecurity. Shepherd's Hope Clinic is proud to offer vital health assistance to those in our community who do not have health insurance, and now they can feel good knowing that they can receive affordable healthcare in a safe and clean environment protected by Violet Defense."

Violet Defense has the only known installable pulsed Xenon UV disinfection technology used to automatically disinfect both surfaces and air. The technology can kill up to 99.9% of E.coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C.diff., Norovirus, and coronavirus in the air and on high-touch surfaces in all types of environments.

At Shepherd's Hope Clinic, staff members will be able to control the Violet Defense disinfection units via remote control and set them to automatically run each night when the clinic is closed. The pulsed xenon technology, which is often used in hospitals to disinfect surfaces in operating rooms, will emit a short pulse of broad-spectrum light, including UV-C radiation. This type of UV-C radiation is also commonly used in air ducts to disinfect circulated air in public buildings.

The UV products will provide Shepherd's Hope a safe alternative to chemical cleaners and free up volunteers to assist more patients in the clinic.

"Our goal at Violet Defense is to protect the spaces where people live, work and play with our proven UV disinfection technology that's effective and affordable," Berland said. "Medical providers such as Shepherd's Hope offer a vital service to the community and help people who may not have access to necessary medical care due to loss of employment or other financial hardships. We hope that this donation helps them serve more people and protect the clinic's amazing staff of volunteers through the pandemic and beyond."

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, and coronavirus. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).

About Shepherd's Hope

Shepherd's Hope provides free acute and specialty care medical services, education and wellness programs to uninsured and underinsured men, women and children in Central Florida. The non-profit organization has provided over 330,000 free patient visits and services since 1997. In 2019, Shepherd's Hope provided more than 19,000 free patient visits and medical services. This care is possible thanks to partnerships with 3,000 licensed medical and general volunteers, three community hospital systems, 100 diagnostic/secondary providers and numerous multi-faith partners. Patients are served at its five Central Florida health centers in Longwood, East Orlando, Downtown Orlando, Ocoee and Winter Garden, and 95 percent of donations directly support patient services. Please visit www.shepherdshope.org for more information.

