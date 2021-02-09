Violet Defense Study Confirms Chemical-Based Cleaners Are Twice as Expensive as Chemical Alternatives

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Disinfecting the home with non-toxic chemical alternatives might seem like an unbelievable task, but it is shockingly easy. Many natural antibacterial disinfectants can be found right in the home and are much more cost-effective than those harsh chemical cleaners. Chemical cleaners can sanitize spaces around the house or office, but at what cost?

Violet Defense

Chemical-based cleaning products can be harmful to humans and animals, leading to eye irritation, throat irritation, cough, and possible allergic reactions. Chemical alternative cleaners, however, are safer for one's health and the atmosphere.

The answer is Violet Defense's patented UV disinfection technology.

According to a study executed by scientists at Violet Defense, which looked at the cost comparison to disinfect a 1,000-square-foot space every day over five years, the results showed that the expense of using chemical-based cleaners cost twice as much when compared to using a Violet Defense installed unit or mobile unit.

The cost of chemicals, gloves, cleaning cloths, and labor over a five-year period totals about $62,821. In comparison, a Violet Defense installed unit (five whole room units and installation) with no labor required at all is about 55% the cost of manual application of chemicals. Violet Defense's mobile solution (three Flash M3 Mobile Units), and labor to position and activate them, is only about $2,000 more than the installed version and could also be used in additional spaces as needed. Therefore, consistently cleaning with chemicals is about twice as expensive as the one-time cost of either the Violet Defense mobile or installed unit.

The UV and Violet Light disinfection products can be installed or placed in a room, set to a 30-minute disinfection cycle, and eliminate up to 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses, including E. coli, Salmonella, COVID-19, and more.

"Our goal as a company has always been to help protect the everyday places where people live, work, and play by providing clinical level disinfection from harmful germs at a cost-effective price point. This is more important than ever during this pandemic, as we try to find safe ways to return some normalcy to our society," said Terrance Berland, Chairman and CEO of Violet Defense.

This chemical alternative opportunity allows businesses - such as healthcare facilities, first responder facilities, venues, convention centers, museums, and more - to constantly resolve disinfection needs.

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. Auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).

