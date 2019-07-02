Violet Gro Gets a Jump Start in the Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Violet Gro has been approved for the Colorado Rural Jump Start program, a statewide economic development initiative created to attract primary jobs to rural areas to spur diversification. In Mesa County, where Violet Gro has chosen to establish its Colorado operations, the program is a joint endeavor between the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade (OEDIT), the Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) and the local academic partner, Colorado Mesa University (CMU).

Violet Gro

Joining the ranks of 14 other companies in the state, Violet Gro will receive performance-driven tax incentives for bringing its business to the state and making a commitment to job creation, academic engagement and meaningfully adding to the economic base of rural Colorado.

"Our Rural Jumpstart Program is designed to support new, innovative businesses in Colorado that help grow rural Colorado economies with high paying jobs that benefit the region," said Betsy Markey, Executive Director of the OEDIT. "We look forward to seeing Violet Gro's impact on Grand Junction and Colorado's hemp industry."

"We are thrilled that Violet Gro is the latest tech company to choose Grand Junction. The decision to launch in Western Colorado proves that we have the skilled workforce and advanced infrastructure to support a company of its caliber. Tech is one of our fastest growing sectors, and Violet Gro will be a great addition to the valley," said Robin Brown, Executive Director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership.

As part of the program, Violet Gro will be partnering with CMU on developing and executing joint research efforts, creating internship opportunities for CMU students and facilitating educational initiatives around its agricultural lighting. This includes developing strategies for optimizing plant growth and enhancing plant benefits through their use of patented UV technology in Violet Gro's products.

"This is a great model to not only help stimulate the local economy but help us as a new business establish the strategic relationships necessary to build out our team, including adding CMU as one of our academic partners for expanding our research endeavors," said Kurt Kucera, President of Violet Gro.

Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense Group, Inc., the parent company of Violet Gro, added, "We are very excited about the opportunity to expand our agricultural lighting business into Colorado, a state that is widely recognized for its entrepreneurial spirit and its leadership in the agricultural space. Being here offers us a plethora of partners and thought leaders to help shape not only the state and local economies but also to influence the technological capabilities of agriculture globally."

About Violet Gro

Violet Gro brings together patented technology with cutting-edge design to optimize plant growth in indoor grow environments. And while the right lighting plays a critical role in the ability to grow healthy, viable plants, Violet Gro also believes in focusing on the system economics of growing. Our lighting designs create a more cost-effective, long-term solution to indoor agriculture by providing more light with less heat, which results in less energy costs. For more information, visit www.violetgro.com.

About the Office of Economic Development & International Trade

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) works with partners to create a positive business climate that encourages dynamic economic development and sustainable job growth. Under the leadership of Governor Jared Polis, we strive to advance the State's economy through financial and technical assistance that fosters local and regional economic development activities throughout Colorado. OEDIT offers a host of programs and services tailored to support business development at every level including business retention services, business relocation services, and business funding and incentives. Our office includes the Global Business Development division; Colorado Tourism Office; Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office; Colorado Creative Industries; Business Financing & Incentives division; the Colorado Small Business Development Network; Colorado Office of Film, TV & Media; the Minority Business Office; and the Colorado Innovation Network. Learn more at www.choosecolorado.com.

About Grand Junction Economic Partnership

The Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) is the official economic development agency for Colorado's Grand Valley. GJEP works to recruit and retain businesses in the cities of Grand Junction and Fruita, the town of Palisade and surrounding regions. As a private, non-profit incorporated organization, GJEP provides free business services and operates with the support of our generous investors and economic development partners. For more information, visit https://www.gjep.org/.

