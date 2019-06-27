Violet Gro LED Grow Lights Partners With Hyperponic on Their Fully Integrated Vertical Tower Growing System

ORLANDO, Fla., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Violet Gro announced today that Hyperponic has selected their LED grow lights as the primary light source for its fully integrated, patent-pending CropTowerTM.

The Hyperponic CropTowerTM is a technologically advanced growing system that provides growers with a complete computer-controlled environment and nutrition management system to facilitate increased quality and consistency, faster production, reduced space requirement and better yields at lower costs.

Violet Gro

Hyperponic is committed to consistently improving its design and equipment, while maintaining its focus on growing organically and providing the smallest footprint when it comes to nutrition, pest control, power, water, and use of space.

As part of these endeavors, Hyperponic has been researching multiple lighting options that could support their goals of vertical growing with increased efficiency, lower cost, and more profit for its customers. In a head-to-head test, Hyperponic's team evaluated several lighting options, including Violet Gro LED Grow Lights, and has chosen Violet Gro as the primary lighting source for its patent-pending CropTowerTM.

"The Violet Gro LED Grow Lights give us consistent, high quality output with lower direct energy costs, and with substantially less heat, meaning lower HVAC costs for a facility," said Doug Fyvolent, Managing Partner of Hyperponic. "Their approach to using technologically advanced lighting to provide better yields at lower costs is extremely synergistic with the goals and values of our company," added Fyvolent.

"Violet Gro LED Grow Lights were designed, utilizing patented technology from their parent company, Violet Defense, to be an energy-efficient lighting solution for indoor grow facilities that provide the optimized light spectrum and intensity plants need for healthy yields, without increasing ongoing operating expenses," said Kurt Kucera, President of Violet Gro.

Each 8' Violet Gro LED Grow Light bar used by the Hyperponic towers only requires 200W of power per fixture, producing far less heat than traditional grow lights and most of the other LED options on the market, and requires no maintenance over the expected life of the product.

With the continued growth of the cannabis industry, these integrated grow systems will allow for expansion into existing markets such as California and Colorado, but also into new territories, including Oklahoma, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, and even into South Africa, which recently removed CBD from its controlled substance list, expanding the marketplace internationally.

About Violet Gro

Violet Gro brings together patented technology with cutting-edge design to optimize plant growth in indoor growing. The right lighting plays a critical role in the ability to grow healthy, viable plants, but Violet Gro also believes in focusing on the system economics of growing. Our lighting designs - create a more cost-effective, long-term solution to indoor agriculture by giving you more light and less heat, which results in less energy cost. For more information, visit www.violetgro.com.

About Hyperponic

Hyperponic is a 21st century cannabis grow technology company. Providing key strategic advantages for North American growers. Some of those key advantages include tripling grow volume production in the same space and eliminating veg time and space, reducing labor costs by 50%, water use by 90% or more, and completely eliminating grow material and fertilizer costs.

The Hyperponic CropTowerTM system is provided to the grower at no cost. The high-tech, networked system consists of between 10 and 200 10-foot-tall towers that hold 102 plants each and are encircled by a full bank of lights. Each CropTowerTM uses 81 square feet of space, generating 32 lbs of product every 60 days. Revenue is generated by multi-year production or a lease agreement with the grower. For more information, visit www.hyperponic.com.

Media Contact for Hyperponic:

Doug Fyvolent, Managing Partner

Hyperponic LLC

727-278-5091

doug@hyperponic.com

Media Contact for Violet Gro:

Jessica Jones, Vice President of Marketing

Violet Gro

407.433.1104,1002

jjones@violetdefense.com

