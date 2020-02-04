Violet Gro: Ready to Get Growing in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After getting a "Jump-Start", Violet Gro is officially ready to open its new headquarters in Grand Junction. The company will have its grand opening on Thursday, February 20, 4:00-6:00 p.m. MT, at 2764 Compass Drive, Suite 101.

Violet Gro, an agricultural lighting company, has been actively collaborating with local growers and businesses for the last couple of years but will now take the next step in officially growing its business in Colorado.

Violet Gro

As a result of being accepted in 2019 into the Colorado Rural Jump-Start Tax Credit program, a statewide economic development initiative created to attract primary jobs to rural areas to spur diversification, the company will now officially establish its operations in Mesa County with plans to add 4-5 employees to its initial team over the next 12 months.

Through the Jump-Start program, Violet Gro will receive performance-driven tax incentives for bringing its business to the state and making a commitment to job creation, academic engagement, and meaningfully adding to the economic base of rural Colorado.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome the Violet Gro headquarters to Grand Junction. It's another testament to the Grand Valley and our ability to support tech companies like Violet Gro with the infrastructure and workforce they need to be successful," said Robin Brown, Executive Director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership.

Violet Gro's patented technology enables its highly efficient LED grow lights to provide plants with more light and significantly less heat than traditional lighting. From supplemental to dedicated lighting, Violet Gro has solutions that will grow healthy, vibrant plants while simultaneously reducing energy costs.

"We are excited to be surrounded by the caliber of partners that exist here and can help us continue to advance our lighting solutions and grow our business. This is exactly why we chose Colorado for our new headquarters. We look forward to capturing the opportunities that lie ahead of us, and doing so from right here in the Grand Valley," said Kurt Kucera, President and Global Head of Business Development for Violet Gro.

For more information about the grand opening or Violet Gro's LED grow lights, contact Violet Gro at info@violetgro.com or 970-880-9476.

About Violet Gro

Violet Gro's LED grow lights combine cutting-edge design with the patented technology to create cost-effective, long-term solutions to indoor growing, providing plants more light with less heat, leading to substantial energy savings. Violet Gro is uniquely capable of incorporating UV light into grow environments to protect against harmful mold, mildew, and pests, as well as drive increases in medical substances produced by plants. For more information, visit www.violetgro.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetgro) or Instagram (@violet_gro).

