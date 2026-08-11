Violet PR Expands to New York City Amid Rapid Growth

New Park Avenue South office reflects increasing demand for earned media campaigns supporting economic development, investment attraction and place branding.

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Violet PR, an award-winning public relations firm specializing in economic development, commercial real estate and place branding, today announced the opening of a second office on Park Avenue South in New York City. The expansion follows several years of rapid growth as the agency now represents nearly 40 organizations advancing economic development, investment attraction, international trade and commercial real estate development.

Violet PR is an award-winning public relations firm, recognized nationally as a top agency specializing in economic development, commercial real estate and place branding.

Located near Madison Square Park, the new office represents a milestone for the Montclair-headquartered agency. The space will provide greater access to national business and commercial real estate media, create additional opportunities for client meetings and team collaboration, and support continued business development and recruitment across the New York metropolitan area.

Since 2021, Violet PR has quadrupled its team and is on track to grow annual revenue from just over $1 million to more than $4 million, reflecting growing demand for earned media campaigns supporting economic development, investment attraction and place branding.

"New York has always been where many of the country's biggest business, media and commercial real estate conversations happen," said April Mason, CEO and founder of Violet PR. "This office brings us even closer to the media, partners and talent that help our clients' stories reach international audiences."

The New York expansion comes ahead of the release of Mason's first book, The Power of Place, scheduled for publication this fall. Drawing on her experience working with cities and regions around the world, the book explores how strategic communications and earned media can help places strengthen their reputations, attract investment and compete more effectively in today's economy.

Violet PR's growth also reflects a broader shift in how companies, investors and talent research and evaluate places, as AI increases the value of credible third-party coverage.

"Earned media matters more than ever in the age of AI," continued Mason. "Research shows that audiences are increasingly getting information from AI-generated answers instead of individual websites—and 80% of the sources AI cites come from earned content like news coverage and industry publications."

The expansion follows several years of sustained national recognition. Violet PR ranked No. 96 on O'Dwyer's 2026 list of independent public relations firms after posting 22.6% year-over-year growth in 2025. The agency has also been named to the Inc. 5000 for two consecutive years, recognized as one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces, honored as Best Boutique Agency in the PRSA Silver Anvil Awards and named Best Industry-Focused Agency by Bulldog Reporter.

About Violet PR

Violet PR is an award-winning public relations firm, recognized nationally as a top agency specializing in economic development, commercial real estate and place branding. The agency partners with cities, states, regions, developers, destinations and mission-driven organizations to build visibility through earned media, thought leadership, social media and strategic storytelling.

Founded in 2010, Violet PR helps clients attract investment, business growth, visitors and talent through earned media campaigns. For more information, visit www.violetpr.com.

SOURCE Violet PR