Violet PR Adds Veteran Strategist Dan Johnson as Account Director to Lead U.S. Campaigns

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Violet PR, a New Jersey-based public relations agency specializing in economic development and real estate, has named Dan Johnson as account director. Johnson brings more than a decade of communications and marketing experience to his new role, strengthening Violet PR's award-winning team known for elevating brands and telling stories that drive investment and growth.

In his new position, Johnson will lead strategic communications programs for Violet PR's expanding roster of clients in economic development, commercial real estate, architecture and engineering. He will help organizations shape narratives that advance business objectives, promote development and spotlight impact across communities.

"Dan's depth of commercial real estate experience and his ability to tell stories that connect business goals to broader community outcomes make him an ideal fit for Violet PR's mission," said April Mason, president and founder of Violet PR. "His extensive network and proven leadership will help drive our business forward as we continue to expand our impact across the economic development and real estate industries."

In his most recent role as account director at R&J Strategic Communications, Johnson led the agency's B2B practice specializing in commercial real estate. He developed and executed integrated communications strategies that raised client visibility and managed high-profile milestone announcements that captured community attention. He also guided community relations efforts and crafted executive messaging that positioned leaders as industry voices.

Most recently, he supported communications initiatives for a range of significant commercial and mixed-use developments across New Jersey, including Print House and Ora in Hackensack, Rivet Apartments and West Side Square in Jersey City, and several medical and residential projects throughout the region.

"I have long-admired Violet PR's work to consistently push the boundaries of what creative storytelling can achieve in economic development and real estate," added Johnson. "I'm thrilled to join a team that shares my passion for storytelling and helping clients make a lasting impact."

Prior to R&J Strategic Communications, Johnson also held roles with Weichert Realtors, L&M Healthcare Communications, the U.S. House of Representatives and Kessler PR Group.

Johnson also serves as co-chair of the Urban Land Institute (ULI) of Northern New Jersey, one of the state's largest and most active real estate and planning organizations. In addition to his leadership role, he volunteers with ULI's UrbanPlan program, a simulated real estate development curriculum offered in East Brunswick, East Orange, Morris County and West Windsor.

The expansion of its leadership team follows a year of milestones for Violet PR, which was named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces list for its exceptional culture, as well as the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. The agency has also recently welcomed national economic development clients including the Greater Baltimore Committee, Bermuda Business Development Agency and the National Association of Foreign Trade-Zones.

