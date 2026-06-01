Economic Development PR Firm Violet PR Wins PRSA Silver Anvil Award

International media campaign positioned Topeka, Kan., at the center of U.S.-

Canada trade discussions

MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Violet PR, an award-winning public relations agency specializing in economic development and place marketing, has won a 2026 Silver Anvil from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) for its media relations campaign, "The U.S. City Bridging Borders: How Topeka Tackled Tariffs." The campaign positioned Topeka, Kan., at the center of an unfolding North American trade conversation.

Violet PR, which represents the Greater Topeka Partnership, has won a PRSA 'Silver Anvil' award for its work around the capital city's trade relationship with Canada amid tariff changes. (Image courtesy of GTP.)

Working with the Greater Topeka Partnership, Violet PR developed an international media relations strategy designed to position Kansas' capital as a globally connected U.S. community committed to cross-border collaboration amid shifting trade dynamics.

The agency secured feature coverage in leading Canadian media outlets, including The Canadian Press, The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, BNN Bloomberg and Politico. The campaign ultimately generated more than 50 media placements across Canada and the U.S., with estimated coverage reach exceeding 200 million views.

"It is rare for a mid-sized American city to break into the international news cycle in this way," said April Mason, president and founder of Violet PR. "This campaign succeeded because of our client's willingness to act boldly as the first U.S. region to travel to Canada – and meet with reporters in person – after the tariffs were announced. We're honored that PRSA recognized the campaign's creativity, strategy and measurable impact with a Silver Anvil Award."

Violet PR conducted extensive research into trade data, workforce implications and rail infrastructure, while coordinating cross-border interviews and on-the-ground media opportunities in Ottawa.

"Violet PR helped us elevate Topeka's voice on an international stage during an incredibly important moment for trade and economic development," said Bob Ross, president of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. "Their strategic media outreach enabled us to build meaningful awareness with Canadian audiences while showcasing Topeka as a collaborative, globally connected community. We're thrilled to see this campaign recognized nationally by PRSA."

Presented annually by PRSA, the Silver Anvil Awards are widely considered among the highest honors in the communications profession, recognizing outstanding strategic public relations programs and organizational excellence nationwide.

Judges praised the campaign's strategic insight, agile execution and outsized results relative to budget. One judge described the effort as "creative, resourceful execution" that "separates itself from everything else in the category," citing the team's ability to secure top-tier international media coverage in a compressed timeframe.

Violet PR represents economic development organizations, investment promotion agencies, trade associations and place-based initiatives focused on business attraction, tourism, workforce development and global trade. Current clients include the states of Georgia, New Jersey and North Carolina; international destinations such as Switzerland and Bermuda; regional organizations in Baltimore, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Sacramento; and industry organizations including the National Association of Foreign-Trade Zones and the World Trade Centers Association.

In 2025 alone, Violet PR secured 3,665 earned media placements on behalf of clients, generating an estimated global audience reach of more than 15 billion.

About Violet PR

Violet PR is an award-winning public relations agency specializing in economic development, place marketing and strategic communications for organizations driving economic growth and community development. The agency helps cities, states, regions and international destinations attract investment, business growth, visitors and talent through earned media, thought leadership, social media and compelling storytelling.

Violet PR has represented economic development organizations, trade groups and site selection consultants supporting global business expansion, investment attraction and international trade. The agency was named "Best Boutique Agency" by the Public Relations Society of America and "Best Industry-Focused Agency" by Bulldog Reporter. For more information, visit www.violetpr.com.

About the Greater Topeka Partnership

The Greater Topeka Partnership is a collaborative economic development and community advancement organization in Topeka and Shawnee County, Kan. Formed in 2018, it unifies multiple community entities under one umbrella to drive regional prosperity, business growth, talent recruitment and tourism. For more information visit: www.topekapartnership.com.

SOURCE Violet PR