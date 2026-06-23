Violet PR Names Heather Scott as Account Director

Former BerlinRosen communications leader brings expertise in economic development, real estate and urban affairs

MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Violet PR, an award-winning public relations agency specializing in economic development and place marketing, has named Heather Scott as account director. Scott brings more than a decade of communications experience to her new role, including most recently with BerlinRosen's Cities team, further strengthening Violet PR's expertise in storytelling for organizations shaping communities and driving economic growth.

New Violet PR Account Director Heather Scott

In her new position, Scott will lead media relations campaigns for Violet PR's expanding roster of clients in the economic development, real estate and social impact sectors.

A lifelong New Yorker, Scott has spent her career working with organizations shaping New York's built environment and civic life, giving her a unique perspective on urban growth, community engagement and place-based communications.

"Heather brings deep experience helping organizations tell stories about growth, investment and community impact, along with strong relationships across New York's media and civic landscape," said April Mason, president and founder of Violet PR. "Her strategic perspective and expertise in shaping conversations around cities and economic opportunity will be an incredible asset to our clients and our growing team."

Prior to joining Violet PR, Scott served as an account director at BerlinRosen, where she led communications initiatives for organizations spanning real estate, architecture, urban development and nonprofit sectors.

Scott advised executives and organizations on strategic positioning, thought leadership and media relations, helping shape conversations around housing, infrastructure, economic opportunity and the future of cities. Her work generated coverage in outlets including CNN, Bloomberg, Fast Company, Architectural Digest, Crain's New York Business and ABC News, among others.

"I'm excited to join Violet PR at a time when communities and organizations have such important stories to tell about growth, opportunity and resilience," said Scott. "Violet PR has built an impressive reputation helping clients shape narratives that drive meaningful outcomes, and I'm thrilled to be part of the team."

Scott holds a bachelor's degree in public relations from Quinnipiac University.

About Violet PR

Violet PR is an award-winning public relations agency specializing in economic development, place marketing and strategic communications for organizations driving economic growth and community development. The agency helps cities, states, regions and international destinations attract investment, business growth, visitors and talent through earned media, thought leadership, social media and compelling storytelling.

Violet PR has represented economic development organizations, trade groups and site selection consultants supporting global business expansion, investment attraction and international trade. The agency was named "Best Boutique Agency" by the Public Relations Society of America and "Best Industry-Focused Agency" by Bulldog Reporter. For more information, visit www.violetpr.com.

SOURCE Violet Public Relations