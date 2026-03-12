Violet PR Selected to Lead National PR Campaign for Birmingham Business Alliance

Award-winning agency to amplify the Alabama city's growth narrative across advanced manufacturing, life sciences, HQ attraction and other target industries

MONTCLAIR, N.J., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Violet PR, a public relations agency specializing in economic development, today announced it has been retained by the Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA), the Alabama metro's lead economic development organization and chamber of commerce, to support its national communications and business attraction strategy. The partnership comes as Birmingham, Ala., known as "The Magic City" for its historic growth pace, accelerates its economic momentum across multiple high-growth sectors. Violet PR will help position Birmingham as a rising Southern hub for corporate investment, advanced industry and innovation.

Representing the seven-county Birmingham region, BBA leads business recruitment, expansion and talent initiatives across industries including advanced manufacturing, life sciences, logistics and distribution, corporate headquarters and professional services, and defense technologies. With investment activity accelerating across the market, Violet PR will help elevate Birmingham's national profile by spotlighting its industry clusters, workforce training solutions, and competitive cost advantages.

"Birmingham is seeing real momentum in everything from life sciences manufacturing to corporate headquarters growth and defense-related innovation, and we believe this is the moment to expand how that story is told nationally," said Steve Ammons, president and CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance. "Violet PR understands how to connect economic data, workforce strategy and industry momentum into an attention-getting narrative that resonates with investors, executives and media alike, so we are thrilled to welcome them to our team."

Violet PR brings a national track record of elevating regional economic narratives, helping communities stand out among the global competition for investment, talent and positive reputation. The agency specializes in translating complex industry and workforce stories into clear, credible media narratives for national business, trade and consumer-facing press.

"The Birmingham region's growth is not happening in silos; it's happening at the intersection of industries and civic momentum, and is powered by a growing talent pipeline," said April Mason, president and founder of Violet PR. "Our role will be to help shape and amplify that story so national audiences understand why Birmingham is punching well above its weight in this moment of across-the-board industry shifts."

Violet PR's work with BBA will focus on elevating these narratives through national media placements, thought leadership opportunities and storytelling that reflects Birmingham's evolving economic identity.

In addition to the BBA, Violet PR currently represents economic development organizations for the states of Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina and Oklahoma; plus, the cities of Baltimore; Frisco, Texas; the Kansas City Metro; Lehigh Valley, Pa.; Newark, N.J.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Sacramento, Calif.; Lincoln, Neb.; and Topeka, Kan.

About Violet PR

Whether it's rebranding a city, drawing attention to an industry cluster, or promoting a new sustainable development, Violet PR helps clients make a difference. Through a combination of news stories, social media and compelling content, our New Jersey-based boutique public relations firm helps clients attract more dollars and supporters. Violet PR was named "Best Boutique Agency" by the Public Relations Society of America and the "Best Industry-Focused Agency" by Bulldog Reporter. For more information visit violetpr.com.

About the Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA)

The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) is the primary economic development organization and chamber of commerce for the seven-county Greater Birmingham Region in Alabama. Founded in 2009, it drives regional prosperity by attracting new investment, supporting existing business growth, and advocating for policies that enhance the area's economic competitiveness. For more information visit: birminghambusinessalliance.com.

