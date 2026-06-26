Violet PR Wins Four Gold Awards from Bulldog Reporter

Agency recognized for outstanding media relations campaigns and exceptional client service

MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Violet PR, an award-winning public relations agency specializing in economic development and place marketing, has earned four Gold honors in the 2026 Bulldog PR Awards, the only public relations awards competition judged exclusively by journalists.

The agency received the top award in the following categories:

Best Client Service/Client Relations – "Client Service That Builds Places"





– "Client Service That Builds Places" Best Business-to-Business Campaign – "Momentum at Mach Speed: Leveraging a Defining Aviation Win for North Carolina"





– "Momentum at Mach Speed: Leveraging a Defining Aviation Win for North Carolina" Best Community Relations Campaign – "Ready for Takeoff: Commemorating Pittsburgh's New Airport Opening in 2025"





– "Ready for Takeoff: Commemorating Pittsburgh's New Airport Opening in 2025" Best Campaign on a Shoestring Budget – "The U.S. City Bridging Borders: How Topeka Tackled Tariffs"

The recognition reflects Violet PR's specialized expertise in helping economic development organizations, cities and regions elevate their reputations through strategic earned media campaigns.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by Bulldog Reporter across both campaign excellence and client service," said April Mason, president and founder of Violet PR. "What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it reflects not only the results we achieve, but also the long-term relationships we've built with clients. We're grateful to work alongside organizations that trust us to help shape the stories of communities driving economic growth."

The client service award recognizes Violet PR's service model, honoring its long-term client partnerships, deep specialization in economic development and sustained business growth. Today, more than a dozen clients have partnered with Violet PR for five years or longer, reflecting the agency's emphasis on senior counsel, proactive strategy and measurable results.

Among the winning work was:

A national campaign for the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina that transformed JetZero's decision to build a $4.7 billion aircraft manufacturing facility into a broader story about North Carolina's leadership in aerospace innovation. The campaign generated 40 earned media placements, reached an estimated audience of 590 million and helped reposition the state as a premier destination for advanced manufacturing.

A year-long communications campaign supporting the opening of Pittsburgh International Airport's new terminal, generating more than 200 earned media placements and positioning the airport as a national model for innovation, accessibility and the future of air travel.

Work on behalf of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, where a targeted cross-border media relations campaign transformed concerns over U.S.-Canada tariffs into an opportunity to strengthen international partnerships. Despite a modest budget, the campaign secured coverage in leading Canadian media outlets including The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, BNN Bloomberg and Politico.

Earlier this month, Violet PR also won a 2026 Silver Anvil from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) for the same cross-border Topeka campaign – positioning the Midwestern city at the center of North America's unfolding trade conversation.

These award-winning campaigns were part of a year (2025) in which the agency secured more than 3,600 earned media placements for its clients, generating an estimated total audience reach of more than 15 billion.

The Bulldog PR Awards recognize outstanding achievements in public relations, communications and media relations across agencies, corporations and nonprofit organizations. The complete list of winners is available through the Bulldog Reporter newsletter at: www.agilitypr.com/pr-news/.

About Violet PR

Violet PR is an award-winning public relations agency specializing in economic development, place marketing and strategic communications for organizations driving economic growth and community development. The agency helps cities, states, regions and international destinations attract investment, business growth, visitors and talent through earned media, thought leadership, social media and compelling storytelling.

Violet PR has represented economic development organizations, trade groups and site selection consultants supporting global business expansion, investment attraction and international trade. The agency was named "Best Boutique Agency" by the Public Relations Society of America and "Best Industry-Focused Agency" by Bulldog Reporter. For more information, visit www.violetpr.com.

SOURCE Violet Public Relations