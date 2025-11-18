Violet PR Wins Dual Awards for Public Relations Campaigns Driving New Jersey's Growth

Awards honor Montclair-based agency's work for Invest Newark, Newark Alliance and The Connell Company – as it continues to help clients attract investment & elevate their brands

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Violet PR, a Montclair-based public relations agency specializing in economic development and real estate, has been recognized with two esteemed Pyramid Awards from the Public Relations Society of America – New Jersey Chapter (PRSA NJ). The award-winning campaigns for several New Jersey-based entities – including Invest Newark, Newark Alliance and The Connell Company – helped elevate stories of business reinvention and inclusive economic growth in the Garden State.

The Violet PR team attends the PRSA NJ Pyramid Awards, Fall 2025. (Image courtesy of Ron Wyatt Photography/PRSA NJ)

Violet PR's work with Invest Newark and Newark Alliance, two local economic development organizations, helped position the state's largest city as a model for inclusive urban revival. By amplifying stories of small business growth, innovation and cultural vitality, the campaign yielded more than 325 media placements and 10 billion impressions. The work for each organization comes as Newark steadily shifts its public perception from an industrial past to an accessible, innovation-focused future.

"Violet PR has been an incredible partner in helping us to spotlight Newark's booming business climate, innovation ecosystem, cultural assets and community vitality," said Ashley Mays, chief marketing officer at Newark Alliance and president of Newark Happening. "Their team understood our vision to reframe Newark's narrative – and their storytelling helped turn that vision into awareness, excitement and engagement across the region."

Emily Manz, chief business development officer and director of marketing for Invest Newark added: "Our goal was to broaden the reach of authentic and innovative stories coming out of Newark. Violet PR helped us shape our messages and disseminate narratives that better match the positive work we see every day here on the ground."

At the same time, in partnership with The Connell Company, a Union County-based real estate firm, Violet PR helped introduce "The Park at Berkeley Heights" as New Jersey's first-ever "work resort," transforming perceptions of a once-traditional suburban office park into a dynamic hub for work, wellness and leisure. The agency's integrated campaign – including earned media and community activation – generated 113 news placements and 472 million impressions.

For its work to promote The Park, Violet PR also executed an influencer campaign that increased the project's local visibility. Just two of the activations garnered nearly 640,000 hyper-local impressions. These collaborations were pivotal in boosting The Park's Instagram following.

"Our latest recognition underscores Violet PR's significant role in driving New Jersey's resurgence – using strategic storytelling to attract investment, inspire local pride and strengthen the connection between business and community," said April Mason, president and founder, Violet PR.

Now in its 35th year, the PRSA NJ Pyramid Awards honor excellence in public relations and communications throughout the state, celebrating the strategy, creativity and impact of agencies and in-house teams alike.

Based in Montclair, Violet PR continues to partner with clients across New Jersey and beyond to champion stories of innovation, investment and community.

PRSA NJ's recognition also follows a year of milestones for Violet PR. The agency was recently named to the Inc. 5000 List of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S., as well as Inc.'s Best Workplaces list.

About Violet PR

Violet PR was named "Best Boutique Agency" by the Public Relations Society of America and the "Best Industry-Focused Agency" by Bulldog Reporter.

