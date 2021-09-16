VIOLIFE® Plant Grants Awards $100K to Five Black-Owned Restaurants to Promote Plant-Based Eating in Their Local Communities

"With the 2021 Plant Grants program, we're tackling plant-based food inequity head on by empowering Black-owned restaurants to offer more plant-based dishes to their communities – dishes that will delight customers and keep them coming back for more," said Lisa Akey, Head of Away from Home Marketing for Violife® USA. The 2021 Plant Grants program is the first year of a planned annual initiative.

Moving Plant-Based Eating Forward

Inspiring more people to eat plant-based is at the heart of the Plant Grants program.

RZA, the legendary hip-hop artist and outspoken vegan advocate, is sharing his personal story of going plant-based, as well as what motivated him to become involved with Plant Grants. "I'm excited to work with the Plant Grants restaurants because they are on the front line of the plant-based revolution in their communities, through their recipes and the individual touch they put on their dishes to give their customers a great meal," said RZA. "We are what we eat. For me, that means I still get to eat cheese – vegan cheese from Violife – and with their help, I get to convince people to switch to foods made from plants because they taste good, they're affordable, and there is a whole lot of variety to choose from. It's a journey, which is why we need more restaurants like these grantees to help show us the way with delicious plant-based food."

Two vegan chef pioneers have also signed on to help the grantees create new plant-based recipes and get their communities involved. Chefs Lemel Durrah of California's Compton Vegan and Laricia Chandler Baker (aka "Chef Fab") of Chicago's Can't Believe It's Not Meat have been at the forefront of the plant-based movement for years. As the 2021 Plant Grants Chef Mentors, they are working side-by-side with the grantees to provide guidance on everything from menu development to community outreach, as well as building a successful plant-based restaurant business.

The 2021 Plant Grants recipients share a passion for plant-based eating and have already started making a positive impact in their communities though their food.

Seasoned Vegan is owned and operated by mother-and-son team Brenda and Aaron Beener and located in New York City's Harlem neighborhood. Their menu of organic, 100% vegan meals are a unique type of cuisine that the Beeners call gourmet vegan soul food - globally-inspired dishes with a soulful twist.

, who brings New York-style vegan pizza to with the intention of introducing people to veganism through one of America's favorite foods. Demetrius was inspired to establish Meek's Vegan Pizza as a result of the struggle to find vegan foods for his nine-year-old son. Demetrius is making the transition to vegan easy and delicious through the familiarity of a comfort food staple. Supreme Oasis Bakery and Deli (SOBAD) is based in Philadelphia and run by Nuyen Emanuel and her daughter, Shon, who has been deemed the "Vegan Goddess" by loyal customers. The restaurant was founded by Nuyen's father in Baltimore 30 years ago, and she honors his legacy with delicious wholesome food at affordable prices, that is pork-free, MSG-free, trans-fat free and increasingly vegan. SOBAD partners with a local university, hospitals, and other organizations to provide free meals to their community.

To learn more about the 2021 Plant Grants program, please visit www.plantgrants.com .

About Violife

Violife is a range of award-winning 100% vegan cheese products. All Violife vegan cheese products are free from dairy, preservatives, casein, lactose, gluten, nuts, and soy. Violife comes in a wide variety of flavors and formats.

About Upfield

Upfield is the largest plant-based consumer food products company in the world, producing plant-based spreads and plant butters. In the U.S., Upfield's iconic brands include Country Crock®, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! ®, Brummel & Brown®, and Imperial®. Violife® 100% vegan cheese products were added to the Upfield portfolio with the acquisition of Arivia in 2020. Upfield is on a mission to deliver plant-based nutrition that is better for you and better for the planet and is helping to create a "Better Plant-based Future" for all. For more information, visit www.Upfield.com .

