Violife Recognized for Cultural Impact with Fast Company's Brands That Matter Award

The #1 dairy free cheese brand continues to lead the category with culturally resonant, consumer-driven innovation

HACKENSACK, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Violife , the number one dairy free cheese brand and America's category leader*, has been named to Fast Company 's 2025 Brands That Matter list – an honor reserved for brands shaping culture, building emotional connection and redefining their category.

Violife, a Flora Food Group brand, pairs uncompromising flavor with a bold, inclusive mindset, and continues to welcome more consumers into dairy free eating. Every Violife product is dairy free and free from lactose, gluten and the top nine allergens, proving that real leadership comes from making great food accessible to everyone.

"Our leadership is powered by a simple belief: consumers deserve indulgence without compromise," says Olga Osminkina-Jones, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Flora Food Group. "Violife is proud to lead the category forward – culturally, culinarily and creatively. We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company, and we invite everyone to join our table."

Violife's selection as a Brand That Matters reflects a year of bold, culturally influential work that elevated the brand across the U.S. and around the world:

Musician and vegan icon, Travis Barker , called Violife a "game changer" and brought the brand into the cultural mainstream.





, called Violife a "game changer" and brought the brand into the cultural mainstream. A national wave of sampling and immersive experiential activations introduced Violife to new audiences and propelled category growth.





The standout "America Has Voted . . . Violife #1" election-year campaign sparked nationwide conversation by blending topical humor with a playful take on civic culture.





election-year campaign sparked nationwide conversation by blending topical humor with a playful take on civic culture. And most recently, cultural force Bozoma Saint John and Violife joined together to champion a shared philosophy: never settle – in work, in life, or at breakfast.

These initiatives strengthened Violife's momentum, reinforced its #1 leadership position in the U.S., and set a new standard for how dairy free brands show up in culture.

Fast Company editors selected honorees based on emotional resonance, cultural relevance, impact, timeliness, clarity, ingenuity and originality.

Learn more about Violife's dairy free foods here.

About Flora Food Group:

Flora Food Group offers consumers the next generation of delicious, nutritious foods in four growing categories: butters and spreads, creams, culinary ingredients, and cheeses. We hold leadership positions in many of the 100+ countries where we operate, with our beloved iconic brands including Country Crock™, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter™, and Violife®. We have 150+ years of heritage, deep R&D expertise, and a relentless commitment to delivering delicious, nutritious food to consumers in retail and professional foodservice settings. Flora Food Group employs ~4700 employees and reported net sales EUR 3.1 billion in 2024. Learn more at www.florafoodgroup.com.

Media Contact: Susan Pac, [email protected]

*Nielsen, U.S. Unit Share of Alt Cheese, latest 26 weeks, week ending 11/01/25. Violife® dairy free cheese: 35% in such category. U.S. Unit Share of Alt Cream Cheese, latest 26 weeks, week ending 11/01/25. Violife® dairy free cream cheese: 41.9% in such category.

SOURCE Flora Food Group USA