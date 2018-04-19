Violin Systems and OCS Distribution Extend International Reach of Extreme Performance Storage Solutions

With more than two decades of experience serving the Russian IT market, OCS collaborates with thousands of manufacturers, system integrators, retailers, and other corporate and consumer suppliers to distribute solutions through its Moscow, St. Petersburg and 24 regional offices throughout the country. Through the years, on numerous occasions, the company received 'The Best Distributor in Russia' title granted by CRN/RE, EMEA Cannel Academy, and many other local institutions. As part of the agreement, OCS has also been providing the professional and support services for the Violin products it provides.

"Our goal is to make Russian IT innovative and progressive. Violin System solutions help us better satisfy the demand we have from companies for enterprise-class all-flash storage," said Ruslan Chinyakov, VP of OCS. "The Violin partnership has been allowing us to leverage our accumulated knowledge to help Violin sell to and service their clients throughout our region better without them having to dedicate corporate resources to achieve the same results. We are pleased to have their products in our solutions portfolio and ready to intensify the regional expansion in Russia."

With the Violin Flash Storage Platform, enterprises can transition from legacy storage solutions to enterprise-class, extreme performance storage to achieve impactful CAPEX and OPEX scenarios. The Violin Flash Storage Platform features a performance optimized platform with rich data services enabling the transition of storage from legacy solution to all-flash, helping businesses achieve high throughput and lower latency. Whether organizations need improved performance, primary storage or additional capacity, the Violin Storage Platform provides the ability to support growth, improve efficiency and manageability, and deliver consistent and predictable service levels without breaking the IT budget.

"One of my top priorities for Violin is to help enterprises around the world transform their storage infrastructure from legacy solutions to all-flash while at the same time improving the cost-effectiveness of their data center economics," said Mark Lewis, Violin Systems executive chairman. "In partnering with local leaders like OCS, we are able to realize this priority in the fastest, most efficient way possible. We look forward to intensifying our cooperation with OCS to extend our global foothold while providing the performance, capacity and enterprise data services that companies everywhere need to satisfy their exacting business requirements."

About Violin

Violin, the disruptive innovator in Extreme Performance Storage, is revolutionizing how businesses operate by enabling storage technology to be Instrumental to their company by changing the SLAs and capabilities of information and application storage infrastructure. The Flash Storage Platform™, powered by Concerto OS™, a fully integrated storage operating system, is the industry leader in the combination of every significant category measured in all flash arrays: low latency, reliability, affordability, density, scalability and of course extreme performance. With tightly integrated data services, the Violin Flash Storage Platform provides a unique and leading combination of data protection, business continuity, and data reduction services in a flexible, uniquely scalable solution called ScaleSmart™, delivering significant CAPEX and OPEX savings. Founded in 2005, Violin is headquartered in San Jose, California.

For more information, visit violinsystems.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Google+ and YouTube



Check out Violin blogs

Contact:

Info@violinsystems.com

Judy Smith, JPR Communications

818-798-1475

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/violin-systems-and-ocs-distribution-extend-international-reach-of-extreme-performance-storage-solutions-300632670.html

SOURCE Violin Systems LLC

Related Links

http://www.violin-systems.com

