Violin Systems Chairman Mark Lewis Moves to Full-time CEO

Abbasi has worked for Violin for the past 5 years, having served as chief operating officer before being named CEO in April 2017. His vision and hard work through challenging times reenergized the company and set it on a positive course. Lewis, a well-known industry veteran of enterprise storage and software assumed the day-to-day duties of interim CEO upon Abbasi's medical leave.

"We thank Ebrahim for all he has done for Violin and fully support him focusing on full recovery so that we can collaborate with him again. I look forward to carrying on the momentum that has been re-ignited here at Violin and the continuing success our entire team has had in helping customers with their extreme-performance data storage needs," said Mark Lewis.

Through his more than 30-year career, Lewis has leveraged his extensive experience in driving storage and software solutions adopted by some of the largest enterprises in the world to grow several new businesses to more than $250 million in revenue, using acquisitions to transform existing businesses and managing several multi-billion-dollar product divisions at company's such as EMC, Compaq and others. He joined Violin as executive chairman in March 2018.

About Violin Systems

Violin provides extreme-performance storage at the price of traditional primary storage to help customers maximize the value of their business-critical data in ways never thought possible. Offering a unique combination of data protection, business continuity and data reduction services with high throughput and low latency, the Violin Flash Storage Platform enables businesses to improve their operational efficiency to meet today's and tomorrow's business demands. With immediate access to information needed to achieve higher revenue and increase customer satisfaction, Violin's uncompromising approach enables data-driven organizations to deploy critical applications that support operations across the enterprise in order to quickly grow their success and extend their market leadership. That's why Violin is the only company customers depend on when they need to simplify their storage, simplify their data center and simplify their businesses.

