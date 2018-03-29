Violin Systems Strengthens Executive Leadership with Storage and Software Veteran Mark Lewis

Through his more than 30-year career, Lewis has leveraged his extensive experience in driving storage and software solutions adopted by some of the largest enterprises in the world to grow several new businesses to more than $250 million in revenue, using acquisitions to transform existing businesses and managing several multi-billion-dollar product divisions. Previous leadership positions include executive vice president and CTO of EMC and general manager of Compaq's storage business, among others. An innovator, technologist and industry thought leader, Lewis has been awarded more than 12 patents.

"I am excited about the market opportunity for Violin as the extreme performance storage leader for the enterprise," said Lewis. "We have a powerful proven product line, strong intellectual property and an experienced and motivated team. Focusing on our core strengths of extreme performance, reliability and customer experience, we continue to transform mission critical applications and enable many more."

Lewis' hiring adds to the visibility and credibility of Violin as a leading player in performance storage. Backed by its Flash Storage Platform, Violin enables organizations to deploy enterprise-class all-flash storage to achieve extremely favorable CAPEX and OPEX scenarios. This new approach transforms storage infrastructures and data center economics by supporting business growth, improving efficiency and manageability, and delivering consistent and predictable service levels without breaking the IT budget.

Violin is extremely pleased to have Lewis join its executive team. His extensive knowledge and experience both as a technical and business leader will undoubtedly aid in the growth of Violin. He will be instrumental in both customer engagement as well as developing strategic partnerships to

continue the growth and reach of the Violin Flash Storage Platform.

About Violin

Violin, the disruptive innovator in Extreme Performance Storage, is revolutionizing how businesses operate by enabling storage technology to be Instrumental to their company by changing the SLAs and capabilities of information and application storage infrastructure. The Flash Storage Platform™, powered by Concerto OS™, a fully integrated storage operating system, is the industry leader in the combination of every significant category measured in all flash arrays: low latency, reliability, affordability, density, scalability and of course extreme performance. With tightly integrated data services, the Violin Flash Storage Platform provides a unique and leading combination of data protection, business continuity, and data reduction services in a flexible, uniquely scalable solution called ScaleSmart™, delivering significant CAPEX and OPEX savings. Founded in 2005, Violin is headquartered in San Jose, California.

