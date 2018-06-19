Violin Virtuoso Charlie Siem Profiled In Vanity Fair; Body Painter Trina Merry Continues To Exhibit And Expand Her Acclaimed "Lust of Currency" Series; And New App Romio Makes Its New York Debut

"We are incredibly pleased with the media our clients have generated this season," said 360bespoke founder Jeremy Murphy. "Having such refined talents and brands as part of the 360 family is incredibly gratifying, and it is a privilege to work with them in securing thoughtful, sophisticated press that speaks to their talents, endeavors and audiences. This quarterly report is our way of showcasing their achievements."

Charlie Siem, violin virtuoso and international style muse (http://charliesiem.com/) was featured in two page Vanity Fair Spotlight Profile (https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2018/05/meet-violin-virtuoso-charlie-siem) Siem is a favorite of the magazine, having appeared on its Best Dressed List twice (including 2017). He was photographed in the Steinway & Sons factory in Queens late last year, where he also performed with fellow musician Joachim Horsley a rendition of "Scheherazade" in a Cape Verde Style (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WuJlD_5qD0w)

Artist Trina Merry (http://www.trinamerryartist.com/), who has steadily distinguished the body painting craft to a fine art, finishes the spring with a series of noteworthy accomplishments that have further raised her profile in the art and media worlds. Among them are a June 8-10 performance and exhibition schedule at the NARS Foundation Open Studios weekend in Brooklyn; opening night performance at the Superfine! New York art fair in May, where she sold a limited-edition print from her "Lust of Currency" series to "Hamilton" creator/ star Lin-Manuel Miranda (her participation was featured in New York magazine's The Cut (https://www.thecut.com/2018/05/the-superfine-art-fair-opens-in-new-york-today.html); and the expansion of that series to include five paintings from the recent auction of "The Collection of David and Peggy Rockefeller" that were sold for $646 million in May by Christie's. Merry's participation in the Open Studios included live feminist performances featuring statements about body image, body dysmorphia, female envy, and censorship of the fine art nude by social media. Included over the weekend was a performance featuring Merry acting as a shaman to "excommunicate envy of the other woman" in a ritualistic body lithography process, ending with the women shedding this their body painted "skin" on a canvas in acceptance of their own unique and colorful forms.

360bespoke handled the March launch of the new platform Romio (www.romio.com) an App that connects New Yorkers to the area's most trusted service providers (think dog walkers, babysitters, handymen). Romio enlisted more than 100 of the most qualified "experts" in every category who have prestige credentials and biographies in their respective fields to recommend every service provider on the App. That message has resonated with media, including last week's Metro NY feature (https://www.metro.us/news/local-news/new-york/meet-romio-the-uber-everything-else-app) and during its launch. Founder and CEO Tarik Sansal was featured on Fox Business as a guest (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Rx1tApCIWg), as well as on local "Good Day New York" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIg-SJ-QgSc), Crain's Business (http://www.crainsnewyork.com/article/20180320/PROFESSIONAL_SERVICES/180329976/local-services-provider-romio-launches-will-move-to-flatiron-district) and even Page Six, which coveted the launch party (https://pagesix.com/2018/03/28/questlove-bans-fans-from-taking-photos-at-dj-gig/) . Sansal also made the cover of Resident magazine (http://resident.com/tarik-sansal-wants-make-money/)

360bespoke also announced a strategic partnership with Ambassador Public Affairs, a Washington, DC-based agency started by political veterans Luis Miranda and Mark Paustenbach. The company, formerly the M Public Affairs Group, offers clients messaging, crisis management, media relations, coalition communications and a high-caliber media training program fine-tuned through years of preparing executives at the highest levels, including the President of the United States, for high-stakes interviews, town hall events, and speeches. Miranda, a former communications advisor to President Obama during his first term in the White House, is also a member of the 360bespoke Advisory Board. "The world has changed dramatically with an endless news cycle fueled by digital platforms and social media, and complicated by misinformation and outright fake news," Luis says. "Major corporations, start-ups, and political clients have a growing number of challenges, but also tremendous opportunities. At the most critical junctures, today's leaders need the right representation, an ambassador to the digital age."

Counter tenor extraordinaire Iestyn Davies (http://www.iestyndavies.com/) wrapped up his seven-month performance schedule in New York with two acclaimed performances on March 25th – as a lead singer in Handel's Rinaldo at Carnegie Hall, by Harry Nicket and the English Concert Ensemble, which the New York Times said he "could not have been better" (https://www.nytimes.com/2018/03/26/arts/music/review-handel-rinaldo-carnegie.html), and then his last performance in Mark Rylance's "Farinelli and the King," in which he played the opera star's singing voice. The production, which was sold-out through much of its five-month run, received extensive media coverage (thank you, Jim Byk!) including a fun piece about him and co-star Sam Crane in the New York Times (https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/29/theater/iestyn-davies-sam-crane-farinelli-and-the-king.html) . Back across the pond in his native UK, Iestyn performed last week at the London Festival of Baroque Music, St. John's Smith Square (https://www.ft.com/content/6dfa16d6-576e-11e8-bdb7-f6677d2e1ce8)

Vicomte-A's spring/ summer line has earned rave reviews, for provides the perfect ensemble for lazy beach days in the Hamptons or Cap d'Antibes.

In April, 360bespoke worked with David Stesner (http://www.davidstesner.com/), an artist whose work in photography and mixed media has distinguished him as one of the most promising talents in his field. That month, he exhibited his acclaimed collection "The Butterfly Project" in a collaboration with Cobra Art Gallery in Amsterdam and Rotterdam. The showcase earned rave reviews in the Dutch press, including Amsterdam Today (https://amsterdamtoday.eu/trendy-launch-van-de-duo-expositie-van-loes-van-delft-en-david-stesner/) and Pure Lux (https://www.pureluxe.nl/2018/03/cobra-art-moderne-kunst/) among other publications. He plans to exhibit the series again this July in Düsseldorf at Cobra's new 8,000 sq. ft. gallery and plans for future showings in Oslo and London to be announced shortly. The series, a reflection of the symbolism and allure of the butterfly species, is a true representation of Stesner's repertoire of abilities: painting, embossing, photography and digital manipulation. Inspired by a duality of life moments – the death of his sister, Barbara, and birth of his daughter, Blake – "the pieces I am creating are not just about butterflies but are representative of human qualities — harmony, joy, relationships, actions and emotions," says Stesner.

Deborah Mitchell, the skin care genius behind the Heaven product line, is often identified as the "facialist" to the Royal Family. It's true: she is known to work with Camilla and Princess Kate, and maybe a new member to the brood. Vanity Fair gave a shout out to this amazing talent in its April issue (https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2018/03/how-camilla-won-over-the-queen-and-became-the-duchess-of-cornwall)

And Two of Wanda creator Alexa Tavel was the subject of a complimentary feature in Vogue Living (Anna must approve!) http://www.vogueknitting.com/

360bespoke is an all-inclusive media agency offering bespoke services in public relations, marketing, brand management, content development, media training, and events. With a very select group of first client talents, brands and endeavors in its collection, 360bespoke concentrates its experience in the luxury travel, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and arts. Its clients include Trina Merry; violin virtuoso Charlie Siem; world renowned counter tenor opera star Lestyn Davis; global skin care brand Heaven by royal family esthetician Deborah Mitchell; and French fashion brand Vicomte-A, among others. www.360bespoke

