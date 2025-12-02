Viollis Group International Warns of Rapidly Rising Security Risks as AI Becomes Embedded in Video Conferencing Platforms

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viollis Group International (VGI), a global leader in intelligence, security, and risk mitigation, today issued a critical warning regarding the accelerating security, privacy, and authenticity threats emerging from artificial intelligence features now embedded in mainstream video conferencing platforms.

As businesses, law firms, financial institutions, government agencies, and healthcare systems increasingly rely on AI-driven transcription, summarization, sentiment analysis, visual manipulation, and cloud-processed enhancements, these tools are transforming private meetings into data-rich products vulnerable to exploitation. VGI reports that modern AI can interpret conversations, track emotional tone, identify speakers, and store contextual cues — often without users fully understanding the scope of data collection taking place.

"AI has become an uninvited participant in every virtual meeting," said Paul Viollis, Chief Executive of Viollis Group International. "Executives are making mission-critical decisions on platforms that now record, transcribe, analyze, reshape, and retain their conversations. Organizations across all verticals — including the U.S. government — must recognize these risks immediately and establish guardrails before the inevitable compromise becomes irreversible."

VGI highlights several emerging threats, including deepfake impersonation of executives, unauthorized data retention in cloud-based AI models, metadata harvesting, and heightened espionage opportunities created by automated summaries and transcripts.

The firm urges organizations to reassess their video conferencing policies and adopt stronger protections, including eliminating AI features and machine learning where possible, disabling automatic summaries, applying strict transcript controls, and implementing real-time threat monitoring protocols.

Viollis Group International is a global security, intelligence, and risk-mitigation firm providing comprehensive solutions to corporations, governments, and high-profile individuals. Headquartered in New York City and operating worldwide, VGI is recognized for its leadership in cybersecurity, threat mitigation, and protective intelligence.

