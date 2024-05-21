Viome Announces Powerhouse Sarah Dorsett to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Having served as CEO of Nanit and head of eCommerce for the last 2 decades for various retail consumer companies, Sarah's expertise will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of Viome to help millions more people

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viome , a leading innovator of health technology and personalized nutrition solutions, today announced the appointment of Sarah Dorsett to its executive team as the President of the Consumer Division. In this new role, she will be spearheading Viome's consumer-facing initiatives, evolving the brand to include new products, distribution channels, customer segments, partnerships, and marketing programs.

As the former CEO of Nanit, a smart monitor that lets parents track the health and development of their babies, Sarah has vast experience navigating the challenges of category innovation within the wellness landscape. She played a key role in successfully merging health, tech, and science in a consumer-friendly way and positioning the product as a pioneer. Before Nanit, Sarah spent over two decades in several Vice President roles focused on eCommerce and marketing at Bed, Bath & Beyond, Bloomingdale's, and Century 21. Her history of developing and scaling high retail businesses across an extensive array of consumer product categories with a strategic approach to channel strategies combined with her eye for harnessing the power of technology to transform outdated fields positions her as the perfect candidate to help Viome revolutionize how consumers approach nutrition.

"I've always had a mission-driven mindset which is why I'm attracted to the dynamic changes happening in the health space. Since COVID, we are seeing innovation occur at a rapid pace with advancements in technology playing a huge part in that," said Sarah. "Viome is the perfect example of a company that is having a true impact on society and is one of the reasons I wanted to join the team. I'm incredibly excited to work alongside Naveen and further its goal of bringing personalized food and supplement recommendations to customers to help them live healthier longer."

While the wellness industry is currently booming, it is dominated by generic and one-size-fits-all products. Viome distinguishes itself through unparalleled personalization, the world's largest gut microbiome dataset, groundbreaking studies, and cutting-edge technology that is extremely difficult to replicate. Unlike competitors that focus solely on what's in a person's microbiome, Viome uniquely assesses how it behaves, offering a comprehensive understanding and holistic end-to-end solution.

"I've been following Sarah's career for quite some time and could not think of a better person to bring on board to help grow our consumer business," said Viome Founder & CEO Naveen Jain. "Her approach to brand amplification, innovation, and growth is unmatched. I believe she will be instrumental in helping us increase access to our products and help millions of people."

Sarah's hire marks a significant moment for Viome as it continues to solidify its position as a leader in the wellness industry. In addition to continuing to grow its consumer product portfolio, the company plans to expand its business-to-business solutions through strategic partnerships. Viome will also be exploring new retail avenues to widen its reach and develop more innovative commerce initiatives.

About Viome

Viome is a pioneering longevity and preventive healthcare company committed to bridging the gap between scientific breakthroughs and their practical implementation as health solutions. Utilizing cutting-edge AI and the world's largest gene expression database, Viome's home-based tests offer individuals personalized nutritional guidance and innovative microbiome health products to enhance lifespan and health.

Viome has empowered over half a million users with its unique approach that marries groundbreaking proprietary RNA sequencing methods with AI technology. This combination analyzes epigenetic biomarkers, providing robust, AI-driven health insights that contribute significantly to promoting a healthy lifespan.

With its top-tier precision nutrition recommendations, Viome offers a comprehensive and personalized solution to aging - at its optimum. This is more than just health optimization; it's a revolution in understanding how we age and enabling us to do so with vitality and wellness.

