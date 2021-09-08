Viome Announces Retail Launch at Nordstrom

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viome Life Sciences, a mission-driven precision health and wellness company, announced today that fashion retailer, Nordstrom, will offer Viome's Health Intelligence Test as part of the brand's beauty category, bringing the customer an innovative new product offering in the wellness space. For Viome, a company committed to making advancements in their science and technology accessible to consumers, this partnership is a significant milestone in democratizing access to individual health and wellness!

The Viome Health Intelligence Test is the world's first commercially available at-home mRNA test that goes beyond the industry's standard DNA, nutrition, or gut health test. It offers health insights and nutrition recommendations based on an individual's microbial and human gene expressions, which vary greatly between individuals. By analyzing the body as a whole, Viome's Health Intelligence Test provides detailed insights around key areas like gut health, immune system health, cellular health, biological age, and more. These greatly impact an individual's digestion, mood, energy, sleep, hormones, skin, and ability to support a healthy weight. While many turn to fad diets (such as keto and paleo), generic supplements, and generalized advice, Viome believes in testing and understanding what's happening from within in order to help each person take the right course of action.

"Both Viome and Nordstrom believe that true health and beauty start from within. There is no such thing as a universal healthy food or healthy supplement. What is right for one person can be wrong for someone else, especially when it comes to nutrition which is key to human longevity and vitality. Precision nutrition is the future! This partnership is a giant step towards making our technology more accessible, so people can understand what's right for their unique body," said Viome CEO and Founder Naveen Jain. "We are inspired each day by the incredible changes our customers are seeing in their health including improvements in digestion, weight, stress, ability to focus, and more."

As further validation of the power of precision nutrition, Viome conducted blinded studies in April 2021 that have revealed a significant impact from its precision nutrition approach in four major chronic disease areas including Depression (reduced by 32%), Anxiety disorders (reduced by 40%), IBS (reduced by 36%), and Type 2 Diabetes (reduced by 30%). These efforts have allowed Viome to help individuals better understand what's going on in their bodies through powerful insights related to gut microbiome health and to uncover the root cause of long-term illnesses. In a world overwhelmed by information relating to diet and supplement advice, Viome believes in testing, not guessing and empowering its users with actionable insights. To date, Viome has helped over 250,000 individuals improve their health through precision nutrition powered by microbial and human gene expression insights.

Viome's Health Intelligence Test retails for $199, and is available for purchase at Nordstrom.com with availability at select in-store Nordstrom locations beginning in 2022. Viome plans to rapidly grow its retail presence in the U.S. over the next year, to further its mission of creating a disease free world. To learn more, visit www.viome.com .

About Viome Life Sciences

Viome Life Sciences is a mission-driven systems biology company founded in 2016 to tackle the epidemic of chronic diseases, cancer, and aging. To help individuals improve their health and to better understand the root of chronic diseases, Viome is strategically split into two divisions. Viome Consumer Services is focused on growing its established consumer products including tests, nutrition plans and supplements. Viome Health Sciences is devoted to advancing its precision diagnostics and therapeutics platform. By conducting mRNA analysis at mass scale, Viome is digitizing human biology and ultimately stopping the onset and progression of chronic diseases. Recently, Viome garnered FDA Approval for its unique mRNA technology and AI platform to detect cancers and has already successfully developed over 30 predictive models for some of the most prominent chronic diseases.

