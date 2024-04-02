Viome Is Partnering with Henry Schein to Provide Better Access to Oral Health Pro™ With CancerDetect™

Henry Schein to Maximize Viome's Reach Among Dental and Medical Practices With Patient-Centric and Preventive Models of Care

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viome , a leading innovator of health technology and personalized health solutions, is partnering with Henry Schein to provide better access to Viome's Oral Health Pro™ With CancerDetect™ .* Viome's laboratory-developed test* helps detect early biomarkers of oral and throat cancers, enhancing practitioners' ability to effectively harness the power of preventive care and improve patient outcomes.

Henry Schein will be the first stop for clinicians who want to order Oral Health Pro™ With CancerDetect™, for their patients, and will provide access to the test. After the healthcare professionals have captured a saliva sample, they will send the sample to Viome's high complexity CLIA lab for testing. Results are posted on a secure portal for the clinician and patient in one to two weeks, so that health professionals and patients can review the results together.

Dr. Ed Zuckerberg DDS FAGD, Chief Dental Officer at Viome, highlights the transformative impact of Viome's test and Henry Schein's unique ability to help generate greater access across healthcare. "The traditional approach to oral care has been predominantly reliant on visual and tactile examinations. With new research and technology, we can now better understand the risks for oral health diseases and better detect the onset of oral and throat cancer. Oral Health Pro With CancerDetect can help change oral healthcare for both patients and medical professionals who never had access to this type of test. Our collaboration with Henry Schein extends the power of preventive care and it enables dentists and medical professionals to be more effective in their treatments, fundamentally changing the game."

According to Nutrients, an international, peer-reviewed, open access journal of human nutrition, there are over 400,000 new cases of oral cancer reported annually in the U.S. alone, reflecting the need for reliable oral and throat cancer detection.

"At Henry Schein, we are pleased to deliver the first crucial step in Viome's process for detecting biomarkers associated with oral or throat cancer, marking a significant advancement for Henry Schein's product offerings and dentistry at large in helping to prevent cancer," said Dr. Bruce Lieberthal, Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at Henry Schein. "Understanding the importance of early detection and intervention, we're pleased to be able to work with Viome to enhance patient outcomes and usher in a new era for dental and medical professionals. Our vision is to help lead a transformation where oral care prioritizes prevention, focusing on the patient's health and well-being in and outside dental and medical offices. This is a pivotal step in redefining the current standard of care, where early action and prevention lead to a healthier society."

For more information please visit http://viomepro.com and https://www.henryschein.com/ .

* Viome's Oral Health Pro™ With CancerDetect™ is a laboratory developed test that was validated, pursuant to the Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), and as such it has not been reviewed by FDA. As with any test, there may be false positives or false negatives.

About Viome

Viome is a pioneering longevity and preventive healthcare company committed to bridging the gap between scientific breakthroughs and their practical implementation as health solutions. Utilizing cutting-edge AI and the world's largest gene expression database, Viome's home-based tests offer individuals personalized nutritional guidance and innovative microbiome health products to enhance lifespan and health.

Viome has empowered over half a million users with its unique approach that marries groundbreaking proprietary RNA sequencing methods with AI technology. This combination analyzes epigenetic biomarkers, providing robust, AI-driven health insights that contribute significantly to promoting a healthy lifespan.

With its top-tier precision nutrition recommendations, Viome offers a comprehensive and personalized solution to aging - at its optimum. This is more than just health optimization; it's a revolution in understanding how we age and enabling us to do so with vitality and wellness.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for healthcare professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions support dental laboratories , government and institutional health care clinics , and other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.3 billion in 2023, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com , Facebook.com/ HenrySchein , Instagram.com/ HenrySchein , and @HenrySchein on X.

SOURCE Viome