Viome Launches the First Personalized AM/PM Toothpaste & Gel Formulated Using Oral Microbiome Data and AI to Support Whole-body Health

This groundbreaking product fulfills an unmet oral health market need, surpassing traditional toothpaste's benefits and focusing on underlying causes of poor oral health and other chronic health conditions.

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viome, a leading provider of personalized microbiome health products and solutions, today unveiled its pioneering VRx MyBiotics Toothpaste & Gel to complete its Oral Health Solution system, setting a new standard for daily oral care and support overall health. This innovative product utilizes the unprecedented oral health insights from the Oral Health Intelligence™ Test (also available with Full Body Intelligence™) to create a personalized toothpaste formula that addresses each individual's specific oral health needs and nutrition for full body health. Acting as a dual-action deep cleanser and supplement, the MyBiotics Toothpaste & Gel features safe-to-ingest ingredients that effectively clean the mouth, care for gums, strengthen teeth, and benefit the entire body.

With tooth decay affecting 90 percent of US adults and gum disease impacting 50 percent of US adults, it is clear that traditional toothpastes aren't working. The oral microbiome, a complex community of microorganisms in the mouth, is crucial in maintaining oral and overall health. Oral health issues caused by underlying, suboptimal microbial activities – such as cavities, gum disease, and tooth loss – can and do affect overall health. As the entry point to your entire body, the oral microbiome has been implicated in many systemic diseases. In fact, 95 percent of Americans with diabetes also experience periodontal disease, and up to 50 percent of heart attacks and strokes are attributed to oral pathogens. Additionally, those affected by gum disease are 70 percent more likely to develop Alzheimer's.

Viome has historically been a pioneer in personalized health, starting with its early adoption of the gut microbiome, its impact on overall systemic health, and its role in the progression of chronic conditions and aging. In the last few years, the company has uncovered the essential role of the oral microbiome and its equally crucial impact on health. Viome is leading the way for a new frontier of personalized and preventative oral health, committed to increasing access to products that address underlying root causes. Viome's oral health products are designed to boost the mouth's defense mechanisms naturally and effectively, leading to cleaner teeth, healthier gums, and a stronger microbial community that supports full-body defenses.

"At Viome, we are committed to revolutionizing the oral health landscape with the same focus on individualization and prevention, harnessing the power of our unique technology to provide custom solutions that make daily habits more effective and meaningful. Our new MyBiotics Toothpaste & Gel product exemplifies our mission to continue providing these solutions as we better understand the human microbiome and its role in health and aging," said Viome founder & CEO Naveen Jain. "As we grow, we remain dedicated to transforming our data and discoveries into actionable products that reshape health and wellness, one microbiome at a time."

The MyBiotics Toothpaste & Gel breaks brushing down to a science. Viome's at-home test analyzes the saliva of each individual, measuring the unique activity of their oral microbes and determining how they may be contributing to bad breath, gum inflammation, cavities, and other common oral health concerns. Viome maps each user's activity from there to specific prebiotics, postbiotics, polyphenols, and other effective ingredients. The MyBiotics Toothpaste & Gel formula is meant to work synergistically, from morning through night, to support oral microbes and keep the mouth healthy and resilient. It is free of harsh abrasives, sugar, dioxides, SLS, saccharin, triclosan, sulfates, BPA, phthalates, parabens, and artificial sweeteners or colors.

Sunrise Cleanse & Restore Gel (AM Pack) - Start with the MyBiotics Gel for a deeper clean. Powered by Livfresh Technology and formulated from 26 research studies at top US universities, it works up to 250 percent better at removing plaque than leading toothpaste brands, 250 percent better at reducing gum puffiness, twice as effective at controlling overnight plaque buildup, and shields your teeth from plaque-forming microbes and tooth staining. By using a synergistic blend of Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) and Sodium Tripolyphosphate (STPP), Viome's Gel not only removes existing plaque but also forms a protective barrier that repels bacteria and prevents new plaque from attaching to your teeth.

- Start with the MyBiotics Gel for a deeper clean. Powered by Livfresh Technology and formulated from 26 research studies at top US universities, it works up to 250 percent better at removing plaque than leading toothpaste brands, 250 percent better at reducing gum puffiness, twice as effective at controlling overnight plaque buildup, and shields your teeth from plaque-forming microbes and tooth staining. By using a synergistic blend of Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) and Sodium Tripolyphosphate (STPP), Viome's Gel not only removes existing plaque but also forms a protective barrier that repels bacteria and prevents new plaque from attaching to your teeth. Nightly Nourish & Protect Toothpaste (PM Pack) - The MyBiotics Toothpaste formula is an oral supplement that contains both oral and full-body health benefits when ingested. It includes each user's personalized formula, complete with prebiotics, postbiotics, and other powerful, evidence-based ingredients designed to address their test's Oral Health Scores. This formula also supports the natural repair process of the teeth through remineralization for more resilient teeth over time. Employing safe, enamel-friendly molecules to effectively whiten teeth without the harsh abrasives commonly found in other whitening products ensures a brighter smile while preserving the natural integrity of enamel.

"Leveraging the latest breakthroughs in oral health science, Viome's products are designed to outperform leading toothpaste brands by transforming your oral microbes into beneficial allies for your overall health," said Viome's Chief Dental Officer, Edward Zuckerberg. "These benefits are crucial because they improve oral hygiene and enhance overall health by reducing the risk of systemic diseases linked to oral health issues. After decades of stagnation in the oral care industry, Viome is introducing the innovation consumers have been waiting for, revolutionizing daily oral care with scientifically advanced solutions promoting a healthier mouth and body."

This latest announcement comes off the heels of multiple different initiatives Viome has spearheaded to improve our approach to oral care, including the debut of their first B2B product, Oral Health Pro™ with CancerDetect®, and a corresponding partnership with medical device distributor Henry Schein to provide better access to the test. For more information, please visit https://www.viome.com/.

Viome is a pioneering longevity and preventive healthcare company committed to bridging the gap between scientific breakthroughs and their practical implementation as health solutions. Utilizing cutting-edge AI and the world's largest gene expression database, Viome's home-based tests offer individuals personalized nutritional guidance and innovative microbiome health products to enhance lifespan and health.

Viome has empowered over half a million users with its unique approach that marries groundbreaking proprietary RNA sequencing methods with AI technology. This combination analyzes epigenetic biomarkers, providing robust, AI-driven health insights that contribute significantly to promoting a healthy lifespan. With its top-tier precision nutrition recommendations, Viome offers a comprehensive and personalized solution to aging - at its optimum. This is more than just health optimization; it's a revolution in understanding how we age and enabling us to do so with vitality and wellness.

