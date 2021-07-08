Viome Life Sciences Launches Health Sciences Division to Advance its Precision Therapeutics Platform

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viome Life Sciences, a mission-driven systems biology company aiming to help individuals improve their health, today announces the creation of a Health Sciences division and has renamed itself to Viome Life Sciences. The company has strategically split its business into two divisions: Viome Consumer Services, focused on growing its established consumer products inclusive of tests, nutrition plans, and supplements; and Viome Health Sciences, devoted to advancing its precision diagnostics and therapeutics platform focused on chronic diseases, cancer, and aging.

Viome Life Sciences has built a team of world class clinicians, life scientists, and data scientists to establish the new Health Sciences division. This includes strategic hires such as Dr. Emmanuel Hanon, the former Global Head of Research and Development for GSK's vaccine group, and Denis Sirringhaus, a former business development executive at Roche and Genentech. They are now joining Dr. Momo Vuyisich (Chief Science Officer), Dr. Guru Banavar (Chief Technology Officer and Head of AI/ML), and Dr. Damon Tanton (Chief Medical Officer), to lead Viome Life Sciences' research, clinical trials, discovery, and therapeutics efforts.

Viome's Health Sciences division efforts will focus on four key initiatives:

: Using advanced AI methods to discover host/microbial biomarkers that predict the risk of developing severe chronic conditions, including cancers. Early Diagnostics : Using host/microbial biomarkers to diagnose severe chronic conditions including cancers at the earliest possible stage. Early diagnosis will enable earlier treatment which often is associated with higher efficacy.

: Leveraging host/microbial biomarkers to develop companion diagnostics to predict drug effectiveness and further improve responsiveness of patients by proposing AI-guided modulation of the microbiome. Therapeutics: By targeting the root cause of specific chronic diseases with prophylactics or therapeutics such as drugs, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, phages, or other appropriate modalities.

"Most of today's drugs work to suppress symptoms and not cure chronic diseases," said Naveen Jain, CEO and Founder of Viome Life Sciences. "That's exactly the problem we have set out to solve. We're working to uncover the root causes of diseases and cancers, predict their development, diagnose them at the earliest stage, and develop effective precision therapeutics to cure them. Every day, Viome brings people closer to living in a world where chronic disease and cancers are a thing of the past."

Viome Life Sciences is currently conducting clinical research trials in partnership with GSK to develop therapeutics targeting chronic diseases and cancers. Additionally, the company has received FDA Breakthrough Designation for its mRNA technology and AI platform to detect oral cancer and throat cancer at an early stage. This FDA approval validates Viome's mRNA analysis technology and state of the art AI platform that powers Viome's at-home Health Intelligence Test designed to offer consumers deeper health insights about their own health.

Viome Consumer Services has a platform with more than 250,000 samples harnessing the power of mRNA (messenger RNA) to analyze people's health and receive precision nutrition recommendations. The company's Health Intelligence™ Tests and Precision Supplements™ allow consumers to take control of their own health, using food as a medicine. The company has also expanded its consumer division with the hires of John Blanchard as Chief Operating Officer (ex-Amazon and Groupon) and Rodrigo Hutt as General Manager of Consumer Group (ex Mercado Libre, Pfizer, and Merck).

Viome has recruited members for its Scientific Advisory Board, which include Dr. George Church (Harvard Medical School), Dr. Alessio Fasano (Harvard Medical School), Dr. Sanjiv Chopra (Harvard Medical School), Dr. Emeran Mayer (UCLA), Dr. Andrew McCaullum (University of Massachusetts Amherst), Dr. Salomon Amar (New York Medical College), and Dr. Gilles Guillemin (Macquarie University) to create a firm scientific foundation for its platform that powers both the consumer division and the health science division. Additionally, Viome has brought on Stanley Lapidus (Founder of Exact Sciences and Cytyc), Dr. Deepak Chopra, MD, Dr. Edward Zuckerberg & Dr. Karen Zuckerberg (Entrepreneurs), Tom Hopper (Actor and entrepreneur) and Vishen Lakhiani (Founder of MindValley) to join the Business Advisory Board.

Viome Life Sciences was founded in 2016 with a mission to make illness optional by predicting and preventing chronic diseases through a deeper understanding of an individual's biology at a molecular level.

Viome's Consumer Services provides the industry's only direct-to-consumer healthcare test that analyzes microbial and human gene expressions (mRNA), with technology exclusively licensed from Los Alamos National Lab, in order to provide individuals with health insights and the nutrition they need.

The company's Health Sciences division will focus on four key initiatives including prediction, early diagnostics, prognostics, and precision therapeutics to help people live a disease free life. With their state of the art artificial intelligence platform, they are able to analyze data from the world's largest and richest gene expression database in order to identify the root causes of chronic diseases and the mechanisms of action to be able to prevent and reverse these diseases.

