Viome Raises $25M To Launch Diagnostic Division and Bring On Former Amazon SVP and Samsung Chief Digital Officer, Kal Raman, as Chief Operating Officer

The Series D is an internal round that will be used to drive expansion of Viome's preventative health technologies and help solidify its market position

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viome, a pioneer in microbiome health science and personalized health solutions, today announced a $25 million internal Series D with participation from Khosla Ventures, Bold Capital WRG Ventures, Marc Benioff, and more. This continued support from existing backers underscores their confidence in the company's innovative approach and growth trajectory, reflected in its projected YoY increase. The capital will be used to help launch Viome's diagnostic division and bolster its offerings as well as bring on Kal Raman as Chief Operating Officer to spearhead these initiatives. This news marks a significant milestone in supporting Viome's mission to revolutionize early disease detection and preventative health care, furthering our unwavering commitment to making illness optional and early detection accessible to all.

Kal Raman, known for his visionary leadership at Amazon, Groupon, and Samsung, brings a wealth of experience to Viome. As the company expands its diagnostics business beyond its groundbreaking CancerDetect™ test for oral and throat cancer, Raman will spearhead efforts to develop life-saving tests for early detection of chronic diseases, cancer, and aging.

A Pivotal Appointment in a Critical Era

Currently, only 8 percent of Americans undergo routine preventive screenings , and just 28 percent of patients are diagnosed at an early stage due to outdated, reactive healthcare practices. Kal's appointment comes at a time when the demand for advanced, personalized health solutions is surging, with artificial intelligence enhancing the accessibility and effectiveness of preventive care.

Innovative Diagnostics for a Healthier Future

Viome's CancerDetect™ test has already set new standards in early cancer detection, boasting a 90% sensitivity rate and a 95% specificity rate, minimizing false results. Leveraging the technology's FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for accelerated review, Viome is poised to launch a new suite of diagnostic tests in the coming year, expanding into gut health and other critical areas. These innovations promise to transform preventive health by providing comprehensive insights into biomarkers and holistic wellness.

Kal Raman's Vision for Viome

"What attracted me to Viome was its mission to have a meaningful impact on the health of individuals," said Kal Raman. "Viome is a true innovator and pioneer in the health space, being one of the first to recognize the critical importance of preventative measures. This is evident by the success of its microbiome tests, which have already helped thousands take control of their health through personalized insights and recommendations. I am excited to join a team that is at the forefront of transforming healthcare and am eager to help Viome achieve the same level of success in the diagnostics space."

Kal's impressive track record includes executive roles at some of the world's largest online retailers. At Samsung, he served as the Chief Digital Officer; at Groupon, he was the COO; and at Amazon, he worked directly with Jeff Bezos as SVP of Non-Media Business, Marketing and Retail Technology. Known for his strategic vision, ability to scale business growth, and drive automation and efficiency, Kal is the ideal leader to advance Viome's diagnostic innovations.

Commitment to Making Illness Optional and Customer Satisfaction

Every step Viome takes, including hiring Kal Raman, is rooted in our mission to make illness optional. By focusing on early detection and personalized health solutions, we aim to empower individuals to take proactive steps in managing their health. Kal's expertise aligns perfectly with this mission, ensuring that our innovations continue to prioritize preventative measures and holistic wellness. Moreover, as COO, Kal is dedicated to ensuring that Viome users receive the best possible experience, reinforcing our commitment to customer satisfaction.

Expanding Viome's Diagnostics Division

"Oral health is just the beginning of our journey into innovative diagnostics," said Naveen Jain, CEO of Viome. "We plan to expand our diagnostic offerings significantly, including developing tests for gut health conditions like IBS and IBD. I cannot think of a better person to bring on board to drive our diagnostic innovations. Kal's role will be crucial in enhancing our ability to deliver advanced, personalized health solutions, ultimately helping millions of people lead healthier, more informed lives."

With Kal Raman at the helm of the Diagnostics Group, Viome is set to lead the charge in early disease detection and preventative health, ensuring that more individuals can take control of their health and well-being through cutting-edge technology and personalized insights.

About Viome

Viome is a pioneering longevity and preventive healthcare company committed to bridging the gap between scientific breakthroughs and their practical implementation as health solutions. Utilizing cutting-edge AI and the world's largest gene expression database, Viome's home-based tests offer individuals personalized nutritional guidance and innovative microbiome health products to enhance lifespan and health.

Viome has empowered over half a million users with its unique approach that marries groundbreaking proprietary RNA sequencing methods with AI technology. This combination analyzes epigenetic biomarkers, providing robust, AI-driven health insights that contribute significantly to promoting a healthy lifespan.

With its top-tier precision nutrition recommendations, Viome offers a comprehensive and personalized solution to aging - at its optimum. This is more than just health optimization; it's a revolution in understanding how we age and enabling us to do so with vitality and wellness.

