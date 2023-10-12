Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Announces New Spokesperson at the New Home Water Solution Products Launch Event

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT@Home technology company in China, today announced that Ms. Xiwei Tian, a well-known actress in China, has become our brand spokesperson at the launch event for our new home water solution products hosted in Beijing.

Mr. Xiaoping Chen, Founder and CEO of Viomi, commented: "We are thrilled to have Ms. Xiwei Tian, a Chinese actress representing today's younger generation, as the global brand spokesperson for Viomi. Since its inception, Viomi has remained committed to creating healthy lifestyles through cutting-edge technology. Through launching our new home water solution products, we have accelerated the progress in water purification industry by upgrading our product functions and integrating AI technologies with the notions of quality of life that people seek in order to continually break through the industry's development boundaries. As a new-generation actress, Ms. Tian represents the voice of younger consumers who pursue high-tech and healthy lifestyles. We believe this collaboration will better showcase and enrich our 'hi-tech and fashionable' brand positioning, providing our consumers with the trending whole-house smart-living experience."

About Viomi Technology

Viomi's mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting of an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient, and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

