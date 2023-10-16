Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Participation in The ThinkEquity Conference

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT@Home technology company in China, today announced its participation in The ThinkEquity Conference on October 19, 2023, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York, United States.

Ms. Yeeli Zheng, the Capital Market Advisor of Viomi, will present the Company's strategic framework and business progress at 12:30 - 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 19, 2023, and conduct one-on-one meetings throughout the day. For investors who wish to join the presentation, please complete the online registration through the link provided here.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi's mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting of an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient, and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd

Claire Ji

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Hui Fan

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Viomi Technology Co., Ltd