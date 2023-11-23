Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Elevates its Water Purification Department to a Strategic Business Unit

News provided by

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd

23 Nov, 2023, 22:30 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT@Home technology company in China, today announced the elevation of its water purification business to a strategic business unit ("SBU"). This supports the implementation of the Company's strategy of focusing on water purification , fully leveraging Viomi's leading R&D and manufacturing capabilities, and further enhancing the Company's commitment to high-quality and sustainable development.

Viomi also announced the appointment of Mr. Qi Chen, an industry veteran, as its water purification SBU's president. Before joining Viomi, Mr. Qi Chen served as the general manager of the water purification and air purification divisions at A.O.Smith (China) Water Heater Co., Ltd. He has 14 years of advanced management experience in the water purification industry and over ten years of sales management experience in world-renowned FMCG corporations, including P&G, Yili Group, Pepsi Cola, etc., successively. Mr. Qi Chen graduated from Southeast University in 1996.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi's mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting of an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient, and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd
Claire Ji
E-mail: [email protected] 

Piacente Financial Communications
Hui Fan
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected] 

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected] 

SOURCE Viomi Technology Co., Ltd

Also from this source

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Deliver a Live Webinar Presentation via the Skyline Signature Series™ on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT@Home technology company in China, today announced it will present...

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Extends its Share Repurchase Plan

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced that, as a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.