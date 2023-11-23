Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Elevates its Water Purification Department to a Strategic Business Unit

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT@Home technology company in China, today announced the elevation of its water purification business to a strategic business unit ("SBU"). This supports the implementation of the Company's strategy of focusing on water purification , fully leveraging Viomi's leading R&D and manufacturing capabilities, and further enhancing the Company's commitment to high-quality and sustainable development.

Viomi also announced the appointment of Mr. Qi Chen, an industry veteran, as its water purification SBU's president. Before joining Viomi, Mr. Qi Chen served as the general manager of the water purification and air purification divisions at A.O.Smith (China) Water Heater Co., Ltd. He has 14 years of advanced management experience in the water purification industry and over ten years of sales management experience in world-renowned FMCG corporations, including P&G, Yili Group, Pepsi Cola, etc., successively. Mr. Qi Chen graduated from Southeast University in 1996.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi's mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting of an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient, and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd

Claire Ji

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Hui Fan

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Viomi Technology Co., Ltd