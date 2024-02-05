Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Recently Completed the Relocation of its Smart Water Purification System Facility

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd

05 Feb, 2024, 07:30 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT@Home technology company in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Guangdong Lizi Technology Co., Ltd. ("Guangdong Lizi"), has recently relocated its smart water purification system facility to the Viomi IoT Technology Park.

As a significant part of Viomi's IoT Technology Park, relocating Guangdong Lizi's smart water purification system to the Park's smart manufacturing center marks our entry into a new phase in our involvement in the water purification sector. Looking ahead, we will gradually integrate the research and development, manufacturing and testing of core components, in combination with fully automated and intelligent production lines, to become a world-leading smart water purification facility.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi's mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting of an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient, and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd
Claire Ji
E-mail: [email protected] 

Piacente Financial Communications
Hui Fan
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected] 

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected] 

SOURCE Viomi Technology Co., Ltd

