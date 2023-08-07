Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Report First Half 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, August 24, 2023

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 A.M. ET on August 24, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, August 24, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 24, 2023 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 24, 2023).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1 888-346-8982

International:

+1 412-902-4272

Hong Kong, SAR (toll free):   

800-905-945

Hong Kong, SAR:

+852 3018-4992

Mainland China (toll free):  

400-120-1203

Conference ID:

7994789

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.viomi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until August 31, 2023:

United States:               

+1 877-344-7529

International:

+1 412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:            

7994789

About Viomi Technology

Viomi's mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting of an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd
Claire Ji
E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications
Hui Fan
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Viomi Technology Co., Ltd

