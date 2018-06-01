Vionic Awarded 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner

"This is such an exciting milestone for us," says Chris Gallagher, Vionic co-founder and CEO. "We have disrupted the comfort footwear category with our innovative formula of blending technology, comfort and style. We work hard to foster a community of growth and strong engagement, and our employees are remarkably committed to our core values."

The Gallup Great Workplace Award honors thriving organizations that have world-class employee performance based on prioritizing engagement as a cornerstone of their business strategy. Vionic and the other elite companies honored with Gallup's Great Workplace Award have 70% average employee engagement, whereas worldwide, just 15% of employees are engaged. Gallup's decades of analytics show that high employee engagement is linked to superior business outcomes including lower turnover, higher productivity, better customer ratings, and employees that are committed to the growth and outcome of the brand.

A decade following its U.S. launch, Vionic has grown to become a market leader in contemporary comfort footwear, offering shoes with unmatched style and addictive support. With over 150 employees worldwide, Vionic offers a number of programs to support employees both within and outside the workplace. Instilling wellness as a company priority, Vionic covers 100% of the cost of each full-time employee's healthcare premium, sponsors quarterly wellness events, and a fitness reimbursement program. Vionic also offers employee perks including free shoes, company-wide subsidized meals, and fresh organic snacks and juices in the office.

Support is at the heart of the Vionic Group company philosophy, extending beyond the relief provided by its footwear line. The company's charitable giving arm, Vionic Supports, is a platform for giving back, and supports employees in volunteer efforts including at the Marin Food Bank, Marin 100, Center for Domestic Peace, and Dress for Success. Most recently, Vionic launched a scholarship program to support students, and awarded $3000 each to two recipients in partnership with the Queen Mary Hospital in London.

As a company that celebrates its core values of community, curiosity, growth, excellence and integrity, Vionic proudly embraces the Gallup Great Workplace Award.

About Vionic

Vionic Group LLC is a privately held footwear company based in San Rafael, CA. Its products – Vionic footwear and Vasyli Medical – were introduced to the North American markets in 2007, and the company has shown consistent growth from the start. The company's flagship brand, Vionic, brings together the best of style and science, combining innovative biomechanics with the most coveted trends for women and men. Vionic has been featured in press including O, The Oprah Magazine, The Today Show, InStyle, Good Housekeeping, Women's Health, Redbook, Buzzfeed, Refinery29, Men's Health, Travel + Leisure, and People. Vionic footwear is sold at VionicShoes.com, Dillard's, Nordstrom, Zappos, QVC and better independent stores nationwide.

