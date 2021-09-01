Vionic Partners with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and PNOC Foundation for the 2nd Year To Raise Awareness and Funds for Childhood Cancer

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year, Vionic has partnered with St. Jude Research Hospital and the PNOC Foundation to raise awareness and fund critical research for pediatric cancers during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Vionic engages their consumers to help the lives of children and families battling cancer by donating at check-out during the month of September. 100% of donations will be shared equally amongst both organizations to help cure childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 10,500 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Childhood cancer rates have been rising slightly for the past few decades. On average, 84% of children with cancer now survive 5 years or more, a significant increase since the mid-1970s, when the 5-year survival rate was 58%. However, there are still some cancer types that have not seen improvements. These statistics underscore the need for further fundraising for childhood cancers, and also highlight the measurable impact those research dollars can have on improving outcomes for children with cancer.

"The need for funding for pediatric cancer research has never been more imperative, with the potential of progress from research institutions being at an all time high in terms of opportunity for key learnings to make our way towards a cure. At Vionic, it is a heartfelt endeavor to raise funds for research and champion these children to work towards finding a cure," says Bruce Cambpell, co-founder of Vionic.

Brain cancer is the leading and deadliest childhood cancer, and yet, still remains vastly underfunded. A diagnosis of childhood cancer is devastating for all members of a family, and personal for Vionic. Vionic co-founder Bruce Campbell and his wife Allyn established the PNOC Foundation after their son George was diagnosed with a brain tumor eleven years ago. The family now dedicates their time to making a difference in the lives of the children and the families affected by brain tumors by raising awareness, bringing together families and connecting them to leading research institutions for treatment and raising funds for research and clinical trials through PNOC.

As one of the nearly two dozen corporate partners supporting St. Jude during Childhood Cancer Month, Vionic is proud to sponsor St. Jude's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Jennifer Aniston, Marlo Thomas, Sofia Vergara, Ellen Degeneres and other St. Jude Celebrity Ambassadors will unite for the #30DaysforStJude social media campaign to help raise awareness and support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®.

To learn more about Vionic's charitable giving and community assistance visit www.vionicshoes.com/donate

About Vionic

Vionic designs its Three-Zone Comfort technology into every shoe it makes, resulting in unparalleled stability, ultimate arch support, and cushioning. As pioneers in foot health with a global team of experts behind the brand, Vionic brings a fresh perspective to fashionable, supportive footwear. Featuring a wide range of silhouettes, premium materials, and thoughtful design for women and men, Vionic offers the style you want with the comfort you crave across a vast selection of active, casual & dress options, sandals, and slippers. Press features for Vionic include the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine, as well as coverage in InStyle, Women's Health, Buzzfeed, Refinery29, Men's Health, Travel + Leisure, People, and on The Today Show. For additional information about Vionic footwear, visit www.vionicshoes.com.

About Caleres (NYSE: CAL)

Caleres is the home of today's most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life's styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today's assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company's mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter , Instagram and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About PNOC Foundation

PNOC Foundation was founded to support the work of PNOC in 2013 by Bruce and Allyn Campbell. In 2010 their son George started experiencing morning headaches and nausea. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor, an ependymoma, the size of a small orange, located on the right side of his brain. George underwent 10 hours of surgery and 31 sessions of subsequent radiation therapy. Ten years after his diagnosis, George and his family cherish their time together and fully enjoy the opportunities life has given them. They know they're blessed and pledge to make the difference in the lives of other children and their families affected by brain tumors by raising awareness and funds for research and clinical trials. To learn more about the PNOC Foundation, visit https://www.pnocfoundation.org/ .

Media Contact:

Amy Cunha

[email protected]

SOURCE Vionic Group

Related Links

www.vasyli.com

