Vionic Shoes Shares Simple Tips for Better Foot Health

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of April's standing as National Foot Health Awareness Month, Vionic and nationally-renowned podiatrist, Jacqueline Sutera , an expert in the footwear brand's Vionic Innovation Lab , are sharing tips for taking steps toward healthy feet this spring. With the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) noting that foot pain plagues up to 77% of adults in their lifetime, Vionic and Dr. Sutera are bringing awareness for foot health and wellness from the ground up.

Vionic offers fashion-forward footwear with podiatrist-designed comfort technology. Staying true to the brand's core value of uniting style and science, all Vionic shoes are crafted with its Vio-Motion™ footbed technology, delivering Three-Zone Comfort with Ultimate Arch Support. Through its Innovation Lab, Vionic benefits from the expertise of some of the finest minds in health and lower limb biomechanics as well as world-renowned health and fitness experts. Together, they share a common vision of enhancing foot health and promoting a more vibrant, active lifestyle.

As a premier figure in the Vionic Innovation Lab, Dr. Jacqueline Sutera is a doctor of podiatric medicine specializing in the prevention and treatment of foot pathology, as well as a member and spokesperson for the APMA. She prides herself on having a holistic approach to foot care and her ability to link some foot problems to other underlying conditions taking place in the body.

Dr. Sutera shares three simple tips to help prevent and alleviate common foot ailments such as plantar fasciitis:

Replace Worn Out Shoes

When the soles of shoes are worn, they force your feet to land on the ground at an increased angle. This can, over time, cause ligament injury, sprains, falls, tendonitis, hip/ankle/back pain, strains and fasciitis. To avoid this, it's best to wear newer shoes with even soles. A great and easy way to check shoes is to do Dr. Sutera's "Table Top Test." As the name suggests, you put shoes on a table top and look at them from the back at eye level. Examine and compare to see if there are any signs of wear or if they are uneven. Flip them over and examine the entire sole surface to see if holes or cracks are forming, along with other signs that they're coming apart. Dr. Sutera recommends replacing shoes if there are any signs of worn soles.

Choose Appropriate Footwear

People should pick their shoes based on the activity they are going to perform in them. Walking and running shoes are both made for "forward motion," however walking shoes shouldn't be used for running. Walking and running shoes are very different from basketball or tennis shoes, for example, which are made for lateral or side-to-side motion. Many companies incorporate technology into shoes for different activities: Running, walking, hiking, basketball, dancing, biking, etc. Be cautious of any one shoe that claims to do it all.

Add Insoles

Insoles can make some shoes, especially shoes with flatter inner soles, work better by adding arch support. Arch support can help bring the foot back up to a more neutral position and prevent inward pronation of the ankles which can cause a host of problems. Insoles can also offer added cushion, comfort, shock absorption and padding. Vionic offers over-the-counter versions. A podiatrist can also make custom molded orthotics specific for a person and their type of foot.

Vionic consistently delivers style consumers want with the comfort they crave, through fashion-forward designs unified with the brand's proprietary support technology. Dr. Sutera and the APMA recommend Vionic shoes for foot health.

