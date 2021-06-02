Vios Fertility Institute Acquires Center for Reproductive Health and Adds Founder Dr. Scott Springer to Physician Team

CHICAGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known to be one of the "fastest growing and innovative fertility clinics in the U.S.," Vios Fertility Institute announces the acquisition of Center for Reproductive Health, a widely-respected fertility practice founded by Dr. Scott Springer with locations in Crest Hill, IL and Geneva, IL.

Dr. Scott Springer Dr. Scott Springer, Dr. Roohi Jeelani, Dr. Angeline Beltsos, Dr. Erica Louden

A board-certified physician who specializes in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Springer became disenchanted early in his career with the standard practice business model that had nurses and technicians doing most of the work. While still early in his career, Springer desired a better way to serve and care for his patients, so in 2001 he introduced the Center for Reproductive Health with a commitment to providing fertility treatments in a one on one personalized patient setting.

Vios is led by CEO and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Angeline Beltsos, who is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI), practicing medicine since 1991. Dr. Beltsos, along with Vios physicians including Dr. Roohi Jeelani and Dr. Erica Louden, will join Dr. Springer in serving patients at the Crest Hill and Geneva locations.

"We are honored to have Dr. Springer join the team and bring his incredible reputation, passion and expertise for building families to Vios," explains Dr. Beltsos. "We are excited to partner with him to increase our services and access to fertility care to the Western and Southwest suburbs of Chicago."

Vios Fertility Institute provides patients with innovative, cutting-edge fertility treatment options to meet the diverse needs of their family planning goals. As a team, they strive to be open-minded and forward thinking when evaluating new data, research and technologies that have the potential to improve the care and results they provide to patients. Above all, Vios is built on a foundation of excellent medical care and patient experience.

Vios Fertility Institute has 11 locations in the Chicagoland, Milwaukee, and St. Louis regions and accepts a wide range of insurance options. The Crest Hill and Geneva locations are at 2246 Weber Road, Crest Hill, IL. 60403 and 351 Delnor Drive, S210, Geneva, IL. 60134. For more information or to make an appointment, please call 866.258.8467 or visit www.ViosFertility.com

About Vios Fertility:

Established in 2015, Vios Fertility Institute is one of the fastest growing fertility clinics in the U.S. with 11 locations in the Chicago, Milwaukee, and St. Louis regions. Woman owned, the Vios mission is to help patients find their way to fertility health with the highest chances of success. Vios offers innovative, scientific, and cutting-edge treatment options along with an unparalleled patient experience.

