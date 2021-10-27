Vios Fertility Institute Expands Fertility Services to Detroit and Welcomes Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Expert Dr. Sasha Hakman

DETROIT, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as one of the "fastest growing" clinics in the U.S," Vios Fertility Institute expands it services to Detroit, Michigan with a new location scheduled to open in November.

"This marks our fourteenth clinic as Vios expands to provide innovative and patient-centric fertility care options Detroit and the surrounding areas," explains Dr. Beltsos. "We are thrilled to return home to Michigan."

Dr. Sasha Hakman

A "Michigander," Dr. Beltsos grew up in Ypsilanti/Ann Arbor and graduated from Michigan State University. Additionally, Vios physicians Dr. Roohi Jeelani and Dr. Erica Louden are both graduates of the esteemed Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit. "We all have meaningful ties to Michigan and are excited to welcome Dr. Sasha Hakman who attended Michigan State University to our Detroit team!"

Dr. Hakman completed her Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility fellowship at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta and her OBGYN residency at Michigan State University. She earned her medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine and her undergraduate degree from University of Toronto. Highly skilled in all areas of reproductive health, Dr. Hakman has a particular expertise and interest in fertility preservation, PCOS, access to care, and the impacts of lifestyle on fertility.

"I'm excited to join the Vios team to help bring our unique approach to fertility care services to the Detroit region," explains Dr. Hakman. "I have the best of both worlds -to be in a community I love while also being able to bring new innovations and cutting-edge technology to offer a greater chance of success for my patients."

Vios Fertility Institute provides patients with innovative, cutting-edge fertility treatment options to meet the diverse needs of patient's family planning goals. As a team, they strive to be open-minded and forward thinking when evaluating new data, research and technologies that have the potential to improve the care and results they provide to patients. Above all, Vios is built on a foundation of excellent medical care and patient experience.

Vios Fertility Institute Detroit is located at 26400 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 140 Southfield, MI 48034 and accepts a wide range of insurance options. For more information or to make an appointment, please call 866.258.8467 or visit www.ViosFertility.com

About Vios Fertility:

Established in 2015, Vios Fertility Institute is one of the fastest growing fertility clinics in the U.S. with 14 locations in the Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, Portland, and St. Louis regions of the United States. Woman owned, the Vios mission is to help patients find their way to fertility health with the highest chances of success. Vios offers innovative, scientific, and cutting-edge treatment options along with an unparalleled patient experience.

