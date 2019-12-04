VIP Community Services Moves to New Headquarters in the Bronx

BRONX, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP Community Services, a leading community health center in New York, has relocated to 770 E. 176th Street in the Bronx. The new state-of-the-art facility will enable the organization to expand its services and provide a more comprehensive approach to healthcare.

VIP Community Services provides care to thousands of people each year, and the new healthcare facility is bolstering the organization's ability to expand its care continuum, including newly launched ophthalmology and pediatrics programs. VIP Community Services also operates a 24 Hour Access Center to connect individuals to addiction treatment services.

"Our mission is to improve the health and well-being of the Bronx and surrounding areas," said Debbian Fletcher-Blake, CEO of VIP Community Services. "Our new facility gives us the space and resources to build on that mission and make a greater impact."

To see footage of the new building in VIP's latest video, click here. Images of the new building can be viewed here. For questions about the move, email info@vipservices.org or call (718) 583-5150.

About VIP Community Services

VIP Community Services was founded in 1974 on the belief that people can become self-sufficient and transform their communities into safe, thriving neighborhoods. Our person-centered philosophy respects individuals and tailors treatment to best serve their needs. We work to successfully house individuals and families, treat addiction, and provide physical and mental wellness. VIP Community Services is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and Certified Community Behavioral Health Center (CCBHC). For more information, visit www.vipservices.org.

SOURCE VIP Community Services

