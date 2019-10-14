VIP Community Services to Celebrate 45 Years in the Bronx

BRONX, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the past, sharing excitement about the present, and renewing dedication to the future, VIP Community Services (VIP) will host its 45th Anniversary Gala on Wednesday, October 16th from 6 to 10 p.m. at Marina Del Rey.

The gala will support the life-saving services VIP provides to the Bronx community and beyond, including their 5,000+ clients who struggle with addiction, mental health and medical issues, and homelessness; their recently opened access center, providing 24-hour entry for substance abuse care; and their new ophthalmology and pediatrics services.

The gala will feature a live auction, DJ, dinner, cocktail hour, networking opportunities, and dancing, all with stunning waterfront views of the East River from Marina Del Rey in Throggs Neck. At the event, VIP will honor four individuals who have made a tremendous impact on the lives of New Yorkers. These honorees are:

Dave A. Chokshi , MD, MSc, FACP : Chief Population Health Officer at New York Health + Hospitals (H+H), Chief Executive Officer of the H + H Accountable Care Organization

: Chief Population Health Officer at New York Health + Hospitals (H+H), Chief Executive Officer of the H + H Accountable Care Organization Steven Newman : Former Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Public Health Solutions

: Former Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Public Health Solutions Priyank Patel , PharmD, Community Builder Award : Owner of Bronx -based Felicity Pharmacy

: Owner of -based Felicity Pharmacy Senator Gustavo Rivera (NY Senate District 33), Political Impact Award: Chair of the New York State Senate's Health Committee

VIP was founded in the Bronx in 1974 by Father Robert Banome as a safe place where area residents could receive help with their addictions, learn a vocation or trade, and get back on their feet. The organization's work remains as important as ever, as they grow to meet the changing needs of clients and the neighborhoods they serve.

"For the past 45 years, VIP has offered integrated services to improve the health and well-being of the Bronx and surrounding boroughs," said Debbian Fletcher-Blake, CEO of VIP Community Services. "Proceeds from this event will allow us to expand our services and continue to transform the community."

To learn more or purchase tickets to the gala, visit vipservices.org/2019/06/vip-community-services-gala-celebration/.

About VIP Community Services

VIP Community Services was founded in 1974 on the belief that people can become self-sufficient and transform their communities into safe, thriving neighborhoods. Our person-centered philosophy respects individuals and tailors treatment to best serve their needs. We work to successfully house individuals and families, treat addiction, and provide physical and mental wellness. VIP Community Services is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and Certified Community Behavioral Health Center (CCBHC). For more information, visit www.vipservices.org.

