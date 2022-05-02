VIP Completions Unveils Ultimate Private Jet Refurbishment in Customized Boeing 767 VIP

Ft. Lauderdale-based company specializing in bespoke aircraft oversaw complete redesign and install of project, using premium luxury brands and state-of-the-art technology

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP Completions, providers of bespoke aircraft completions, design, and refurbishment services, is proud to announce the company's most recent project: The comprehensive interior and exterior renovation of a Boeing 767 VIP. The impressive private jet, which seats 33 and sleeps 17, features premium luxury brands and state-of-the-art technology.

The aircraft is owned by client, entrepreneur, businessman, attorney and philanthropist, John H. Ruiz. Mr. Ruiz is the Founder & CEO of digital consumer healthcare tool, LifeWallet and its parent company, MSP Recovery—the nation's healthcare reimbursement recovery, data analytics and technology leader. He is also the Founder of MSP Recovery Law Firm, Owner of legendary boat manufacturer, Cigarette Racing Team, Founder of NIL TIME IS NOW, the nation's leading Athletic Name Image and Likeness Platform, Founder of LumiSea, marine channel marker technology company, and Founder of the LuminSea Offshore Powerboat Races. Mr. Ruiz will utilize the luxury aircraft for business and personal use.

VIP Completions' clientele, such as the owner of the customized Boeing 767 VIP, entrust the Ft. Lauderdale-based company to handle their aircraft refurbishment projects from A to Z. Many, including said owner, own multiple aircrafts and seek a trusted team of experts to deliver a turn-key project of the highest caliber. The VIP Completions team handles everything from finding the aircraft, inspecting it, and negotiating the transaction, to importing the aircraft and coordinating any required maintenance – as well as the full design, interior refurbishment, and exterior painting.

Beyond its size and the potential that it offers, the 767 stands out from other VIP wide-body platforms because of its impressive range, altitude and speed capabilities, easily able to fly from Miami to London and well into Europe with almost 12 hours of flying time. Upon delivery, the almost 2,000-square-foot jet will more closely resemble a luxury home than a business aircraft. This is the fifth project that VIP Completions has undertaken for Mr. Ruiz. Previously, it refurbished a Citation X, a Gulfstream GIVSP and a Gulfstream G550 – aircraft that the client continues to own and operate. The fifth project, the refurbishment of a Sikorsky S-92A helicopter, is now underway.

The 767 project, which took six months to complete, is a showcase in interior design vision and customization. The exceptional degree of personalization reflects the client's character and passions. The overall feel is bright and modern. Colors include light grey, off-white, taupe and sable. The project employed 'hydro dipping', an innovative process to paint/veneer woodwork and cabinetry. Cabin accessories and soft goods are sourced from premium luxury brands including Loro Piana and Garret Leather. All passenger touch points – high-speed internet, Alto Aviation premium HD audio system and full spectrum LED lighting – are state-of-the-art, controlled by an iPad-enabled custom cabin management system.

In addition to the interior refurbishment, the project included an intricate exterior paint job. The exterior of the aircraft features a bold modern color scheme – black, white, and pearl with fine accents, including carbon fiber effect on the engine cowlings. Only the highest quality paints and other raw material manufactured by world-class companies were used in the project. The VIP Completions team also identified and upgraded systems to ensure the aircraft is ready for the ever-changing regulatory requirements. VIP handled every aspect of next-gen compliance for the aircraft.

The spacious floorplan features six distinct living spaces, plus four lavatories. Design highlights include:

Entryway: An illuminated art wall and white onyx veneers make a bold statement to anyone boarding this aircraft.

An illuminated art wall and white onyx veneers make a bold statement to anyone boarding this aircraft. Main Passageway: The flooring is an elegant wool and silk RedRock custom carpet with dark grey pattern. This is the same flooring that Mr. Ruiz selected for Gulfstream refurbishments, creating an aesthetic consistency between aircraft.

The flooring is an elegant wool and silk RedRock custom carpet with dark grey pattern. This is the same flooring that Mr. Ruiz selected for refurbishments, creating an aesthetic consistency between aircraft. Stateroom 1/Bedroom: A large, padded headboard and elegant details including leather-lined cabinets.

A large, padded headboard and elegant details including leather-lined cabinets. VIP Lavatories 1 and 2: Full stand-up showers, sable colored Ultraleather cabinet tops, Techno Aerospace wood-like flooring and vanity countertops in crystal white marble.

Full stand-up showers, sable colored Ultraleather cabinet tops, Techno Aerospace wood-like flooring and vanity countertops in crystal white marble. Stateroom 2/Private Lounge: A custom L-shaped divan with fabrics and cushions by Loro Piana and sable colored coffee table.

A custom L-shaped divan with fabrics and cushions by and sable colored coffee table. Main Lounge/Entertainment Area: A custom U-shaped divan, coffee table with large surrounding cushion that converts into an ottoman, 80-inch home cinema and DJ station plug-in that connects with audiophile-caliber ALTO Aviation Premium Cabin Audio System.

A custom U-shaped divan, coffee table with large surrounding cushion that converts into an ottoman, 80-inch home cinema and DJ station plug-in that connects with audiophile-caliber ALTO Aviation Premium Cabin Audio System. Main Lounge/Dining Area: A custom dining table for seven (7) with Ultraleather sable trim.

A custom dining table for seven (7) with Ultraleather sable trim. Conference Room: Two custom tables seating a total of eight (8) for getting down to business or when additional dining space is needed.

"This was the biggest project in our company's history," continues Ben Shirazi, President, VIP Completions. "It involved hundreds of technical and aesthetic choices that came together to create something as unique as John's character and life story. This aircraft is at the pinnacle of private aviation customization and personalization. We are immensely proud of this work, which places us among a tiny group of aviation professionals worldwide able to deliver unique in-flight experiences and realize clients' dreams."

About VIP Completions LLC

Based in FT. Lauderdale, FL, The VIP Completions team brings more than 20 years of experience to business aircraft Completions and refurbishment. Having completed aircraft ranging from light business jets to corporate airliners, the VIP Completions team is primarily focused on long-range business aircraft. With partners including some of the best design firms in the world, VIP Completions offers its valued clients the best brands, the most elegant designs, and the highest quality materials to realize individual clients' business aircraft completion projects. For more information, please visit http://www.vipcompletions.net.

