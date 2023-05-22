VIP customers order up to four Boeing Business Jets

- New deals include BBJ 737 MAX, BBJ 787 Dreamliner and BBJ 777X
- Boeing's family of efficient business jets offers globe-spanning range and best-in-class economics

News provided by

Boeing

22 May, 2023, 03:00 ET

GENEVA, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced today orders for up to four premium, ultra-long-range Boeing Business Jets (BBJ). The orders to undisclosed VIP customers include two BBJ 787-8s, one BBJ 737-7 jet and an option to purchase a BBJ 777-9. The company shared the 2023 orders at the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Switzerland.

Continue Reading
BBJ 737-7. Image credit: Boeing.
BBJ 737-7. Image credit: Boeing.

"With the right combination of comfort, performance and best-in-class operating economics, the BBJ family offers VIP customers all the features they are looking for in a business jet," said Joe Benson, BBJ president. "Designed on the platforms of Boeing's best-selling commercial airframes, customers recognize the value in operating the most reliable and capable jets in world."

Equipped with the latest innovations and technologies of Boeing's commercial airplanes, the enhanced environmental performance of the BBJ family reduces fuel use compared to previous generations of each aircraft. The jets provide customers with a unique combination of globe-spanning range, efficiency and passenger comfort.

  • BBJ 737-7: As the longest-range, non-widebody business jet in its class, the BBJ 737 MAX can fly 6,600 nautical miles (12,200 km) nonstop to connect global hubs such as Geneva and Singapore. With enhanced efficiency, the BBJ 737-7 reduces emissions and fuel use while lowering operating costs.
  • BBJ 787-8: With its visionary composite airframe, the BBJ 787 Dreamliner delivers fuel savings with a range up to 9,945 nautical miles (18,420 km). Along with improved environmental performance, the Dreamliner's lower cabin altitude, increased cabin air humidity and advanced smooth ride technology to counter the effects of turbulence, work together to significantly enhance passenger comfort.
  • BBJ 777-9: The BBJ 777X is the first business jet capable of connecting any two cities in the world nonstop, flying up to 11,025 nautical miles (20,418 km). Engineering design improvements and innovative new technologies, including a new carbon-fiber composite wing and all-new engines, improve environmental performance. Like the BBJ 787 Dreamliner, the BBJ 777X offers leading-edge cabin comfort technologies.

The best-in-class operating economics of the BBJ family strongly position the jets in the business aviation market. Designed to fly upwards of 4,000 hours per year, BBJs provide far higher reliability and retain more residual value compared to competitors. Supported by Boeing's global network of services, parts and maintenance, the jets can also be serviced globally with customers benefitting from reduced parts and training costs.

For BBJ imagery, access the EBACE 2023 Media Kit.

With more than 260 jets sold since its founding in 1996, Boeing Business Jets is the industry-leading VIP jet division that brings the best of commercial aviation into the realm of personal air travel. With a wide range of high-performance aircraft, the jets can be uniquely customized for private, business or governmental use. For more information, visit: www.boeing.com/bbj

Contact
Adam Mertz
International Sales Communications
Boeing Commercial Airplanes
+1 206-240-1786
[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

Also from this source

Boeing Publicly Launches "Cascade" to Support Aviation's Net Zero Goal

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference June 2

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.