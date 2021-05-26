'VIP Global Magazine' Names 50 Most Influential Women in Business: Featuring the Boldest and Brightest Business Mavens Currently Shaping the Future as Industry Leaders
May 26, 2021, 08:46 ET
DALLAS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP Global Magazine (https://www.vipglobalmagazine.com/) officially announced its 50 Most Influential Women in Business, ranging from CEOs, media personalities and activists, to actresses, authors, and start-ups to watch. VIP Global, a Black-owned family business media disruptor, is the brainchild of marketing expert Pasha Carter, voted one of Dallas' Most Powerful Women. VIP Global features actionable advice and quality content that provides the tools for entrepreneurs and business owner subscribers.
"Before leaving home, I believe every child should learn the skills it takes to build a million-dollar business and develop the heart to make positive change in the world," said Pasha Carter, Owner and Editor-in-Chief of VIP Global. "And that's why it is so important we acknowledge these powerful female business leaders now – especially for girls. Each woman featured here serves as a fantastic role model, helping to shape the dreams of a whole generation of young people. That's one of the main reasons why I launched a business media outlet: to offer tips and strategies for entrepreneurs, while simultaneously providing a platform for our children to learn exactly how to excel in their areas of interest. This is an important tool to help prepare our children to become successful adults."
VIP Global Magazine: The Fifty Most Influential Women in Business
1. Zoe Saldana
2. Carrie Underwood
3. Karrueche Tran
4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
5. Tia Mowry
6. Issa Rae
7. Jordyn Woods
8. Ayesha Curry
9. Telishia Berry
10. Dr. Shekina Farr Moore
11. Dr. Ashley Little
12. Dr. Jessica Mosley
13. Pam Perry
14. Cheryl Polote Williamson
15. Minister LaTicia Nicole Beatty
16. Dr. Cheryl Wood
17. Kimberly Buchanan
18. Kim Bullock-Hennix
19. Kearn Crockett Cherry
20. Jessica De Serre Boissonneault
21. Vee Escarment
22. Tonya Fairly
23. Jannelle Forbes
24. Shmeka Gibson
25. Jennifer Gilchrest
26. Dr. Stacie NC Grant
27. Morgan Hardman
28. Dr. Jennifer Harris
29. Derricka Harwell
30. Chelsea Jennings
31. Yolanda Jerry
32. Dr. Missy Johnson
33. Erica Lane
34. Hope LeNoir
35. Dr. Bridget Leonard
36. Nadia Monsano
37. Cheryl Neal
38. Charcora Palmer
39. Jewandra Rawls-Ingram
40. Pauleanna Reid
41. L.A. Roberts
42. Nicole Roberts Jones
43. Tajuana Ross
44. Lenika Scott
45. Tonya Scott
46. Felicia Shanken
47. Mya Smith-Edmonds
48. Sherie Thomas
49. Sonia White
50. Dee Bowden
After launching in January of 2021, VIP Global Magazine secured a thriving social media following that continues to grow, while the magazine itself has already recorded thousands of downloads. VIP Global Magazine will continue to connect, collaborate, and celebrate with other entrepreneurs, working towards its goal as the #1 resource for the entrepreneurial family.
For the latest information on new articles, features, and other VIP Global Magazine content, follow them on social media: Facebook, Instagram.
About VIP Global
Developed by globally recognized speaker, influencer, and top marketing and branding expert, Pasha Carter, VIP Global is a business media outlet that brings entrepreneurial resources to the forefront of digital media – educating the business leaders of today and tomorrow. With curated content from aspiring creators and entrepreneurs, VIP Global provides advice, tips, and actionable information on developing small businesses into industry-leading global empires. Learn more at: www.VIPGlobalMagazine.com.
Media Contact:
Pasha Carter, Editor-in-chief
312-399-3970
[email protected]
www.vipglobalmagazine.com
SOURCE VIP Global Magazine
Share this article