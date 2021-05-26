'VIP Global Magazine' Names 50 Most Influential Women in Business: Featuring the Boldest and Brightest Business Mavens Currently Shaping the Future as Industry Leaders

DALLAS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP Global Magazine (https://www.vipglobalmagazine.com/) officially announced its 50 Most Influential Women in Business, ranging from CEOs, media personalities and activists, to actresses, authors, and start-ups to watch. VIP Global, a Black-owned family business media disruptor, is the brainchild of marketing expert Pasha Carter, voted one of Dallas' Most Powerful Women. VIP Global features actionable advice and quality content that provides the tools for entrepreneurs and business owner subscribers.

The Carter Family, Owners of VIP Global Magazine Volume 2 Issue

"Before leaving home, I believe every child should learn the skills it takes to build a million-dollar business and develop the heart to make positive change in the world," said Pasha Carter, Owner and Editor-in-Chief of VIP Global. "And that's why it is so important we acknowledge these powerful female business leaders now – especially for girls. Each woman featured here serves as a fantastic role model, helping to shape the dreams of a whole generation of young people. That's one of the main reasons why I launched a business media outlet: to offer tips and strategies for entrepreneurs, while simultaneously providing a platform for our children to learn exactly how to excel in their areas of interest. This is an important tool to help prepare our children to become successful adults."

VIP Global Magazine: The Fifty Most Influential Women in Business



1. Zoe Saldana

2. Carrie Underwood

3. Karrueche Tran

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

5. Tia Mowry

6. Issa Rae

7. Jordyn Woods

8. Ayesha Curry

9. Telishia Berry

10. Dr. Shekina Farr Moore

11. Dr. Ashley Little

12. Dr. Jessica Mosley

13. Pam Perry

14. Cheryl Polote Williamson

15. Minister LaTicia Nicole Beatty

16. Dr. Cheryl Wood

17. Kimberly Buchanan

18. Kim Bullock-Hennix

19. Kearn Crockett Cherry

20. Jessica De Serre Boissonneault

21. Vee Escarment

22. Tonya Fairly

23. Jannelle Forbes

24. Shmeka Gibson

25. Jennifer Gilchrest

26. Dr. Stacie NC Grant

27. Morgan Hardman

28. Dr. Jennifer Harris

29. Derricka Harwell

30. Chelsea Jennings

31. Yolanda Jerry

32. Dr. Missy Johnson

33. Erica Lane

34. Hope LeNoir

35. Dr. Bridget Leonard

36. Nadia Monsano

37. Cheryl Neal

38. Charcora Palmer

39. Jewandra Rawls-Ingram

40. Pauleanna Reid

41. L.A. Roberts

42. Nicole Roberts Jones

43. Tajuana Ross

44. Lenika Scott

45. Tonya Scott

46. Felicia Shanken

47. Mya Smith-Edmonds

48. Sherie Thomas

49. Sonia White

50. Dee Bowden

After launching in January of 2021, VIP Global Magazine secured a thriving social media following that continues to grow, while the magazine itself has already recorded thousands of downloads. VIP Global Magazine will continue to connect, collaborate, and celebrate with other entrepreneurs, working towards its goal as the #1 resource for the entrepreneurial family.

For the latest information on new articles, features, and other VIP Global Magazine content, follow them on social media: Facebook, Instagram.

About VIP Global

Developed by globally recognized speaker, influencer, and top marketing and branding expert, Pasha Carter, VIP Global is a business media outlet that brings entrepreneurial resources to the forefront of digital media – educating the business leaders of today and tomorrow. With curated content from aspiring creators and entrepreneurs, VIP Global provides advice, tips, and actionable information on developing small businesses into industry-leading global empires. Learn more at: www.VIPGlobalMagazine.com.

