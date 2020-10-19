VIP GlobalNet Announces Media Partnership with Star-Tides for 2020 Virtual Conference

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP GlobalNet, LLC today announces its media partnership with the world-renowned Star-Tides 2020 Virtual Conference on Resilience and Sustainability. As a gift to attendees, VIP GlobalNet is giving away a half-hour free consultation session with the coupon code STARVIP20. The sessions will provide expert, multi-million dollar winning experience in lead generation and capture, program management, business growth strategies, sales and marketing, proposal development, and winning partnerships.

VIP GlobalNet

Owner and director Bill Pramenko said, "We are proud to announce this partnership and help promote the importance of resilience and sustainability. We look forward to building new relationships at the conference and fostering the growth of those who meet with us. Our Go To Market strategy has something to offer for everyone who meets with us."

VIP GlobalNet is an incredible partner for businesses that utilize their skills and experience. VIP GlobalNet can take an opportunity from identification to a multi-million dollar proposal, cutting through any objections and red tape a company may have experienced in the past. Visit VIPGlobalNet.com for more information

About VIP GlobalNet:

VIP GlobalNet is the premier source for Go To Market Strategy Development, opportunity identification, qualification, capture, proposal planning, proposal writing, and winning awards. The consultants have decades of experience in both private and public sector contract acquisitions. VIP GlobalNet excels at understanding disruptive technologies' market potential and offers cutting-edge market analysis and strategy development.

VIP GlobalNet Mission Statement: To facilitate the transfer of relevant knowledge within various industries, allowing our clients to maintain a competitive advantage.

Media Contact:

Prateek Kumar

703-220-8262

[email protected]

