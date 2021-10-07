VIP GlobalNet, LLC, Announces the Appointment of George Cunningham to its Board of Advisors

MEQUON, Wis., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP GlobalNet, LLC, announces the formation of their Board of Advisors today and the appointment of George Cunningham.

VIP GlobalNet, LLC is proud to announce the appointment of George Cunningham to its newly formed Board of Advisors. George is a retired USAF Colonel with more than 34 years in National Security matters and is the founder and President, Strategic Solutions Integrated, Inc. He also is a cofounder of a water purification technology company and on the Board of Directors of a space propulsion and satellite technology company. George maintains a broad range of expertise across multiple disciplines ranging from cyber security to biological defense and has extensive experience in the Department of Defense serving in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Staff, and HQ USAF. He served with the Department of State as the senior military adviser to the U.S. Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. He is a combat pilot with more than 6500 flying hours in a variety of jet and turbo-propelled aircraft and a member of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. George is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, NATO Defense College in Rome Italy, Air War College, and a Distinguished Graduate of Squadron Officers School.

"I'm very pleased with what our VIP GlobalNet, LLC team has achieved thus far and with the addition of George's experience and knowledge. He has enhanced our credibility with a variety of customers both domestically and internationally. We are well positioned to expand our support to more companies, and I am confident George will assist us in achieving our goals," said Bill Pramenko, Partner, VIP GlobalNet, LLC.

"I am delighted to be part of the VIP GlobalNet team and look forward to contributing to the mission areas of Strategy, Business Development, Program Development, Marketing, Acquisition, and Strategic Partnerships," commented George Cunningham.

About VIP GlobalNet, LLC.

VIP GlobalNet, LLC is a management consulting firm that serves leading businesses, governments, non-governmental organizations, and not-for-profits with competitive intelligence and landscape analysis; product and service futures and marketability intersection identification; smart sourcing; and the identification and application of evolving technical and business best practices. Our goal is to assist our clients thrive and help them to make the world resilient, safer, and better.

Contacts: Bill Pramenko, Partner; Prateek Kumar, Principal; Sam Brielmaier, Marketing

Telephone: 262-241-8600 Email: [email protected] Website: VIPGlobalNet.com

