VIP Home Services Launches Dallas's First All-in-One Exterior Home Maintenance Company

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP Home Services, a leading name in premium pool chemical only service, proudly announces the expansion of its operations to become Dallas's first all-in-one exterior home service provider. Designed for homeowners who value convenience, quality, and peace of mind, VIP Home Services now offers total exterior home care packages, including pool maintenance, pressure washing, gutter cleaning, and window washing, all included in one monthly membership plan.

"Homeowners deserve more than fragmented service," said John Mark Hallman, founder of VIP Home Services. "We saw our clients juggling multiple vendors for different exterior home needs. Our goal is to simplify home ownership by providing one company, one schedule, and one monthly plan as a recurring exterior home service— while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and quality. Whether you are looking to make home upkeep easier or desiring to age with independence in your own home, VIP Home Services offers various membership packages focusing on your home's burdensome exterior tasks."

A Smarter Way to Maintain Your Home

VIP Home Services stands apart by offering luxury-grade service plans tailored for privileged homeowners across the Dallas–Fort Worth metro area. Part of the subscription-based exterior home service, each visit combines meticulous workmanship ensuring property upkeep and a sparkling clean home exterior year-round for both home owners with or without a pool. These packages start with cleaning gutters on your entire home. Then, depending on the packages you choose, we pressure wash your pool and patio or your entire home. Finally, we add the finishing touches to your windows by making them sparkle with a streak free finish.

Membership options include scheduled cleanings for all major exterior features of the home, making it easier for clients to preserve curb appeal and prevent costly repairs. The company's multi-service packages also support both busy professionals with overbooked schedules and retirees who prefer to delegate routine maintenance without compromising on quality.

About VIP Home Services

Founded in Richardson, Texas, VIP Home Services has quickly become a premier choice for complete exterior home care plans serving homeowners who desire reliable, high-quality results. The company's professional technicians are USA documented, certified, licensed, and insured. VIP's service areas include Dallas, Richardson, Plano, Garland, Carrollton, Mesquite, Farmers Branch, Rowlett, and surrounding suburbs.

