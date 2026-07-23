VIP Introduces VIP Intelligence™: The Beverage Industry's Purpose-Built AI

Industry's trusted technology partner launches AI suite turning data into pricing, orders, forecasts, and insights teams can act on

COLCHESTER, Vt., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP, the trusted partner of the beverage industry, today introduced VIP Intelligence™, a new suite of AI features built specifically for the businesses that make, move, and sell beverages. For 50 years, VIP has powered orders, depletions, pricing, and operations across suppliers, distributors, and retailers. Built on the industry's most robust and highest-quality beverage data, VIP Intelligence delivers answers and action grounded in the workflows and realities of the three-tier system.

The introduction of VIP Intelligence builds on VIP's continued investment in the people behind the technology and a culture centered on innovation and deep industry expertise.

CEO Andrew Criezis joined the team earlier this year and is leading the company's next phase of technology investment and innovation. VIP is making significant investments across its technology organization, including working with QuantumBlack, AI by McKinsey, to accelerate its AI strategy. Earlier this year, the company hosted its inaugural AI Week, bringing together nearly 1,000 employees for hands-on agentic AI training. VIP has also expanded its AI teams and added new leadership across technology, people, and sales.

"For more than 50 years, VIP has helped define how technology powers the beverage industry," said Andrew Criezis, CEO of VIP. "VIP Intelligence represents the next era of beverage technology, and it's only possible because of the people behind it. We've invested in our talent, our data, and the industry expertise needed to build AI that understands beverage. Together with our customers, we're helping lead the industry into an agentic AI future."

AI Built for Beverage. Intelligence Across Every Tier.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, VIP Intelligence is designed specifically for the unique complexities of the beverage industry. It understands the three-tier system, beverage-specific workflows, and regulatory realities. VIP Intelligence is not a standalone application. Instead, intelligent capabilities are embedded throughout the VIP ecosystem, bringing automation, predictive insights, and natural language experiences directly into the products and workflows customers already use.

VIP Intelligence is rolling out across the VIP platform with new AI-powered products and capabilities launching throughout 2026, including:

AI-Powered Revenue Management in PriceStream automates beverage pricing by ingesting supplier price changes, creating pricing drafts, and optimizing decisions across thousands of variables.

automates beverage pricing by ingesting supplier price changes, creating pricing drafts, and optimizing decisions across thousands of variables. AI Predictive Order in Connect and the VIP Sales App recommends what each account is likely to order before every sales call, delivering item-level recommendations in the Connect eCommerce solution and freeing up sales reps to grow their accounts.

recommends what each account is likely to order before every sales call, delivering item-level recommendations in the Connect eCommerce solution and freeing up sales reps to grow their accounts. AI Reporting in iDIG transforms complex reporting into a conversational analytics experience, allowing users to ask business questions in plain language, generate reports instantly, and uncover trends and opportunities using their own business data. Available for all customers in beta now.

transforms complex reporting into a conversational analytics experience, allowing users to ask business questions in plain language, generate reports instantly, and uncover trends and opportunities using their own business data. Available for all customers in beta now. Demand Planning for Suppliers in OrderStream forecasts distributor demand before orders arrive, helping suppliers better plan production, inventory, and supply chain operations, even for new products with limited sales history.

"In today's market, efficiency is critical, and that's exactly what VIP Intelligence delivers," added Criezis. "It automates manual work and uncovers new opportunities, giving the people who run these businesses more time to think strategically, make better decisions, and strengthen the relationships this industry is built on."

Additional AI-powered products and capabilities, including a new supplier reporting offering, will be introduced later this year. To learn more about VIP Intelligence, visit https://vipinsights.com/ai/vipintelligence.

About VIP

Vermont Information Processing (VIP) has led the beverage industry for decades, empowering smart decisions for suppliers, distributors, and retailers across the three-tier system. With purpose-built software, industry-specific AI, and hands-on expertise, VIP connects people and technology to keep beverage commerce running smarter.

SOURCE Vermont Information Processing