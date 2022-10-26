VIP launches its North American Energy Company

Valor Infrastructure Partners, LLC (VIP), has launched with headquarters established in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Tweet this

VIP's co-founders Mike Weich (CEO), Daryl Hart (COO) and Ivan Zyla (Chief Commercial Officer) bring with them over 40 years of cumulative experience across project development, origination and finance, and over $7 Billion worth of renewable projects. The team has leveraged their extensive and specialized network to assemble a first-class industry cohort with the highest standards to enable the development of high-quality renewable energy infrastructure.

"My co-founders and I are beyond excited to partner with Pelion Green Future. Our launch represents the culmination of our collective experience in the energy industry, and we are ready to build a renewable energy company that will contribute significantly to, and act as a catalyst in, the pivotal energy transition." said Mike Weich, Co-Founder and CEO of VIP.

Goga Vukmirovic, Partner & Head of Americas of Pelion Green Future, added:

"We are delighted to have found great partners in Mike, Daryl, Ivan, and the whole VIP team, and we are proud to support them in their quest to become a leading renewable energy player in the North American market. Together, we look forward to seizing the tremendous opportunities to accelerate the transition towards a clean and independent energy future."

SOURCE Valor Infrastructure Partners, LLC