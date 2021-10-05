VIP Smile Club from Coombs & Ross Family Dentistry of Rock Hill Delivers High-Quality, Affordable and Accessible Care to Seniors

ROCK HILL, S.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15th, open enrollment for Medicare will begin. Thousands of South Carolinians will once again face the challenge of finding the right Medicare coverage, including the need to decide between Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage plans. While the primary focus will be on medical and prescription coverage, it is important not to ignore the potential impact of dental coverage.

Coombs & Ross Family Dentistry of Rock Hill

Most Medicare participants fail to understand Medicare does not include routine, preventive dental procedures that are critical to longevity and overall health. Currently, Medicare benefits only apply to surgical dental procedures carried out in hospitals. As a result, seniors must either pay for dental services completely out-of-pocket or try to find a Medicare supplement that provides high-quality, affordable and accessible dental care.

Unfortunately, this is extremely difficult. Most Medicare dental supplements are low-cost and poorly designed. In addition, these plans have very limited networks of inexperienced dentists.

"We know the problems seniors face, which is why we created our VIP Smile Club," commented Dr. Paul Coombs at Coombs & Ross Family Dentistry of Rock Hill. He continued, "Many struggle to find experienced and knowledgeable dentists to provide the care they need at a reasonable rate. Our VIP Smile Club offers the best of both worlds – friendly, personalized care at a consistent, monthly fee."

Furthermore, the negative impact of poor dental care on the overall health of seniors can be significant. A range of statistics tell the story:

Only 29% of seniors have dental coverage.

1 in 5 adults aged 65 or older have no natural teeth remaining, and complete tooth loss becomes twice as prevalent by age 75.

People who still have 20 or more teeth at age 70 are significantly more likely to have a longer lifespan than those with fewer teeth.

70% of adults over the age of 65 have advanced periodontitis. This is the leading cause of adult tooth loss.

In South Carolina , about 770,000 senior citizens struggle with periodontal disease – a disease that has been strongly linked to heart disease, Alzheimer's, diabetes, and other serious conditions.

While dental membership plans, the common term for the VIP Smile Club, have existed for more than 20 years, most patients are unaware of this option. At the same time, ease of use and enrollment are two of the most significant benefits. Other facts to know about the VIP Smile Club at Coombs & Ross Family Dentistry of Rock Hill include:

All, routine preventive care is included at a fixed cost of $36 or $54 per month, based on your periodontal health.

or per month, based on your periodontal health. Benefits are available immediately without any waiting period.

There are no annual limits, deductibles or co-pays.

A 15% discount is available on most other dental procedures done in the practice.

Dental implants, dentures, veneers and teeth whitening are included.

As seniors consider the benefits of the VIP Smile Club or membership plans in general, it is important to keep a couple of dates in mind. Open enrollment for Medicare starts on October 15, 2021, and ends December 7, 2021. This is the time to drop an existing dental supplement that is not working and to enroll in a better form of coverage. Families interested in learning more should feel free to contact Coombs & Ross Family Dentistry in Rock Hill via their website or by calling 803-592-6201.

Contact Information:

Website: https://www.crsmile.com/

Dr. Paul Coombs

Coombs & Ross Family Dentistry in Rock Hill

1144 India Hook Rd Suite C

Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amanda Campbell, Client Relations

TNT Dental

877-868-4932

[email protected]

2100 North Collins Boulevard

Richardson, TX 75080

SOURCE Coombs & Ross Family Dentistry of Rock Hill

Related Links

https://www.crsmile.com/

