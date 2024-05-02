VIP Software and Wardlaw Claims Services Boost Business Development with Enhanced Reporting Tools in New Partnership

TAMPA, Fla., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP Software, the leading loss cost and vendor management platform for insurers and service providers, announced today its expanded partnership with Wardlaw Claims Services, a top service provider in the industry.

Revolutionizing vendor management within the insurance sector, VIP Software has introduced top-tier workflow solutions and established standards for loss cost reporting and benchmarking for the property and casualty (P&C) industry. James Makris, Founder and CEO of VIP Software, stated, "VIP Software has earned a notable reputation for productizing industry-leading SaaS applications that solve complex business challenges within an operation."

Makris added, "The commitment to our mission has resulted in a mature ecosystem of Insurers and Service Providers collaborating within our platform to streamline the accuracy of the invoicing process. Our industry is evolving like never before and with change comes opportunity for our valued customers." He further noted, "We believe strongly in developing solutions that optimize business relationships, by helping forge meaningful partnerships between carriers and service providers."

The Service Provider landscape has become increasingly competitive, prompting leading providers like Wardlaw to seize opportunities for growth and expansion. Initially adopting the Invision platform in 2019 to automate core back-office functions, Wardlaw fully standardized on the platform by January 2024.

Nathan Rendo, VP of Claims Operations at Wardlaw Claims Services, remarked, "The widespread adoption of VIP Software by Carrier partners encouraged us to strengthen our partnership with VIP Software and further our adoption and capabilities of the platform." He explained, "We are now in the next phase of our evolution with VIP Software as we plan to leverage our instance of Invision as a front-end business development solution."

Rendo further detailed, "The processing power of the Invision workflow in our back-office results in meaningful, structured key performance metrics (KPIs) which is framing the standardization of reporting for service providers across our industry." He also shared, "Our existing clients will benefit from the Wardlaw-Customer Success Summary, an intuitive reporting structure that is populated with production data from our Invision instance with meaningful KPIs about the partnership. In turn, these assets will be delivered to our valued customers on a predetermined cadence by our business development team."

Moreover, Rendo stated, "Separately, we are leveraging VIP Software to monitor and report on our capabilities, capacity, and success from a service level (SLA) perspective. The automation and performance metrics captured by Invision will be a powerful business development tool for performing service providers like Wardlaw Claims Services." He affirmed, "We know with confidence that we can level the playing field for the services industry."

Makris highlighted the strategic value of the toolkit developed by VIP Software, "We have developed a toolkit designed to help our partners tell a story about their business through KPIs that are compelling to carrier partners." Nathan added, "We see this as a significant win for Service providers as a mechanism to further enhance our ability to demonstrate business value."

As VIP Software continues to lead in redefining vendor management, the company remains committed to providing the necessary tools and insights that enable service providers to excel in an evolving insurance marketplace.

James Makris, President & CEO of VIP Software, concluded, "We are humbled by the partnership we have forged with Wardlaw Claims Services."

About VIP Software

VIP Software is the leading loss cost platform for insurers, offering billing automation and access to industry data for vendor pricing and performance. For more information, visit https://www.vipsoftware.com/.

About Wardlaw Claims Service

Wardlaw Claims Service is a premier independent adjusting and risk solutions firm. For more information, visit https://wardlawclaims.com/.

SOURCE VIP Software